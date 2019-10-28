Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers making stop in Lexington for ‘A Good Look’n Tour’

A couple of country artists with Kentucky roots will bring their upcoming tour to two Kentucky cities next year.

Jackson native Sturgill Simpson and Paintsville native Tyler Childers will be in Lexington and Louisville for their upcoming ‘A Good Look’n Tour.’ They will perform in Lexington Feb. 28 and Louisville May 25, but the venues have not been announced.

The two have not publicly released tour dates and locations, but the concerts are being promoted with posters popping up in cities where they will be playing. Fans have posted on social media pictures of the posters at more than two dozen places — Knoxville, Charlotte, N.C.; Portland Ore.; Denver — across the country.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m., according to the poster.

Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers A Good Look’n Tour coming in 2020... #sturgillontour pic.twitter.com/n2whtZujQx — Jessica Bray (@kycountrymusic) October 28, 2019 Well, this sure looks like official Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers dates. pic.twitter.com/27a5LzgDrD — Chris (@ctrauty) October 27, 2019

Simpson won the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Country Album of the Year for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” which topped the country charts. His most recent album, “Sound & Fury,” came out in September.

Childers won the 2018 Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards. His 2017 album “Purgatory” and 2019 follow-up, “Country Squire,” were produced by Simpson.

The three-month tour will begin Feb. 21 in Birmingham, with the Louisville stop concluding it.