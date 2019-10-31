Let’s make one thing clear, The Allman Betts Band ‘is not a tribute band’

From left, Berry Duane Oakley, Devon Allman and Duane Betts of The Allman Betts Band. Betts is the son of The Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts. Smoking Monkey

The correspondence from the publicist working with The Allman Betts Band included a single sentence paragraph to enlighten those more familiar with the ensemble’s musical lineage than the music it actually makes.

“This is not a tribute band.”

The word “not” was underlined and presented in bold-face type. One sensed a point was being stressed.

Such emphasis was probably necessary. Given the proliferation and visibility of touring tribute bands, one might think The Allman Betts Band to be a modern homage to the famed Southern rock troupe The Allman Brothers Band. The supposition grows stronger when you discover the Allman Betts roster boasts the sons of three founding members of the Allman Brothers – Devon Allman (whose father was vocalist/organist Gregg Allman), Duane Betts (son to guitarist Dickey Betts) and Berry Oakley Jr. (next in line to bassist Berry Oakley).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But slip on the young band’s debut album, “Down to the River” and a newer voice with a far older soul emerges. Recorded in the famed Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, the album is a Southern stew of rock, soul and blues in which the Allman Brothers Band inspiration is but one ingredient. The opening “All Night” crashes in with the kind of guitar riffs and churchy R&B that defines Muscles Shoals’ broad palette, the title tune harkens to a sweeter Southern soul sound from the late ‘60s and the closing “Long Gone” rolls with the easy R&B grace of masters like Dobie Gray.

But does the band name trip up prospective fans as well as unsuspecting journalists? Does the Allman brand work against establishing a newer identity, especially since tunes by the band founded by the fathers do, in fact, play at least a partial role in concerts performed by the sons?

“No, no, not at all,” said Devon Allman. “Had the Allman Betts Band come out of the gate playing full shows of Allman Brothers songs, there would certainly be a source of confusion. But we came out of the gate with a solid debut record we’re proud of. The sound is organic and the chemistry is real. It’s not forced. This isn’t a ‘have-to’ experience. This is a ‘want-to’ experience. If we sat down to jam together and there was no chemistry, we wouldn’t have made the album or formed the band.

“I think people get it pretty early on what we’re about. For us to go out and play a two-and-half hour show and not play one thing from the Allman Brothers catalog would be wrong. But to come offstage having played nothing but the old songs would have been messed up, too. We really try to strike a balance. We have a debut album we’re proud of. But we also play old Allman Brothers songs because we want to. It appeals to us. We just don’t want to overstep.”

Curiously, two artists representing both generations helped solidify the Allman Betts sound. From the current one comes Lexington native Stoll Vaughan, now a veteran songwriter who co-wrote five of the nine compositions on “Down by the River.”

“Stoll ended up a perfect corner of the triangle, so to speak. He was a great teammate. After I had heard Duane’s first release (a six-song 2018 EP disc titled “Sketches of American Music”), I said, ‘Man you’ve come a long way on your songwriting.’ He said, ‘Well, I had some help from my friend Stoll Vaughan. He kind of pulled it out of me.’ I said, ‘Well, we need to get him involved if we’re going to do our record.’”

From the previous generation came Chuck Leavell, keyboardist for the Allman Brothers Band during its 1972-1976 commercial heyday and a contributor to many high-profile artists (his gigs include a 38 year-and-counting touring association with the Rolling Stones). He plays piano on the smoky Allman-penned song “Good Ol’ Days” from “Down by the River.”

“Chuck is just a sweetheart,” Allman said, “Obviously, his stature speaks for itself. He has been a continuous source of education and inspiration, so I asked him, ‘Man, would you think about tickling the ivories for one song on our debut album?’ We were just thrilled that he wanted to do it and then made the time to do it. So, yeah, kudos to him for paying it forward for our generation.

“The sound we have, it really has to flow. It has to flow effortlessly. I mean, I love heavy metal. Duane likes heavy metal. But that’s not the kind of thing we’re after with this band. We’re after what comes naturally. Of course, as an artist, you’re always an amalgam of the things that inspired you and influenced you to pick up a guitar in the first place and write a song. With this band, I’ve finally settled down. I have a home.”

The Allman Betts Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St. in Frankfort

Tickets: $45-$65

Call: 502-352-7469

Online: grandtheatrefrankfort.org, allmanbettsband.com