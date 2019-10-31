Believe it: Journey coming to Lexington, with The Pretenders. Concert, ticket details.

Journey, featuring Neal Schon, founding member and lead guitarist; Ross Valory, co-founding member and bassist; longtime members Jonathan Cain, keyboardist; Steve Smith, drummer; and Arnel Pineda, lead singer, will be at Rupp Arena on Sept. 9 with The Pretenders. erikkabik.com

Journey, which is kicking of a five-month tour in 2020, will come to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on Sept. 9, the venue announced on Thursday. The concert tour also will include The Pretenders and founder Chrissie Hynde.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Nov. 8 through Ticketmaster.com or the Lexington Center Ticket Office, (859) 233-3535. American Express card members can purchase tickets for select shows beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 through 10 p.m. Nov. 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on Nov. 5, at 10 a.m.

Journey is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music, according to the release. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.

The lineup for the Rupp concert features Neal Schon, founding member and lead guitarist; Ross Valory, co-founding member and bassist; longtime members Jonathan Cain, keyboardist; Steve Smith, drummer; and Arnel Pineda, lead singer.

Top songs include “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

The Pretenders top hits include “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang” and “Don’t Get Me Wrong.”