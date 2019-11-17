Ariana Grande ‘devastated,’ doesn’t think she can push through Sunday Lexington show

Ariana posted on Instagram that her illness was worse Sunday.

A tearful Ariana Grande posted an Instagram message Sunday saying she did not believe she would be able to perform as scheduled at Lexington’s Rupp Arena Sunday.

Grande posted the message shortly before noon. She clearly sounded ill in the video.

In it, she said: “I woke up kind of 10 times worse. It hurts so bad to swallow.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to push through tonight,” Grande said. She told fans they would be refunded.

“I’m just really devastated,” Grande said.

She warned Saturday that she was sick and might have to cancel. She said she’d been sick since her last London show and struggled with head and throat pain.

“I sound okay i’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she wrote. “I am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow’s show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left.”

She said her mom and friends are taking good care of her, but it’s “a scary feeling.”

Fans quickly took to Twitter Saturday, encouraging her to take good care of herself.

After Sunday’s show at Rupp, Grande was scheduled to perform 17 more dates, ending the tour in Los Angeles Dec. 22.