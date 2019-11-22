WEKU dropping classical music radio station. But they’re offering an alternative

Classical music, including performances by the Lexington Philharmonic, have been broadcast on WEKU’s second radio station since 2011. But on Dec. 16 it will be switching to streaming only.

Classical music, once a staple of public radio programming, is going to be a little bit harder to find in Kentucky, beginning next month.

On Dec. 16., the Eastern Kentucky University radio station will cease 24-hour broadcasting classical music on 102.1 FM. But the programming will continue online, through internet streaming.

Listeners will be able to access it on digital platforms including weku.fm and the WEKU mobile app, according to the station.

The classical music station began broadcasting July 2011, after WEKU’s main station at 88.9 FM switched to news and talk programming in 2010.

But, in a news release posted on the radio station’s web site, WEKU director and general manager Mike Savage said the continued broadcast has become financially unsupportable.

“WEKU was leasing the frequency at a significant expense which we could just not maintain,” Savage said in the release.

Savage was not immediately available to comment.

The classical programming available online is exactly the same as what listeners hear now on 102.1 FM, Savage said in the release.

“WEKU Classical will continue to broadcast great fine arts programming including ‘The Metropolitan Opera’ and select ‘LexPhil’ (Lexington Philharmonic) performances in addition to the New York Philharmonic and Chicago Symphony Orchestra broadcasts,” he said.

For those who are not familiar with accessing streaming music broadcasts, WEKU is offering tutorials online at weku.fm/listen and will even help one on one. You can request help by emailing the station at wekuclassical@eku.edu or call 800-621-8890.