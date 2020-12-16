Cold out? Let Lexington music scene veteran frigidkitty warm you up with a new album

Lexington music scene veteran Kim Conlee of frigidkitty has released an album, “Indulgence,” featuring all original music. Kim Conlee

There is a familiar saying about the fortunes accorded to those who are patient. You know it: “Good things come to those who wait.”

For Kim Conlee, the reward has finally arrived. After an extended tenure as a collaborator with numerous artists within a fruitful local music community and a songwriting journey that extends back some 15 years, the Lexington song stylist is about to lead her own tune.

Out this weekend, under the professional nom de plume of frigidkitty, is Conlee’s first recording of all-original music - an album merging electronica, cinematic ambiance and rich pop pageantry titled “Indulgence.”

“I’ve been working on these songs for almost as long as I’ve been writing songs,” Conlee said. “For quite awhile. The actual recording process was done over three years. We’ve just been working on it as we’ve been able to.”

Familiar to Lexington audiences through ongoing work with local pop and rock strategists like Big Fresh, Bear Medicine and Attempt and as a contributor to scores of other part-time band ventures, Conlee arrived at the music of “Indulgence” from two directions.

As a performing artist, she was able to reactivate frigidkitty, which existed as a full band project that broke up before an EP recording could be completed (a finished tune from those sessions, “Little One,” currently circulates on YouTube).

“So frigidkitty, for a time, was an actual band beyond just me. Then I got divorced. That ended things because my ex-husband went with the bass player. I guess we took a little bit of a turn there. That’s really when I was ready to go ahead and get something out on my own. I had these songs and I had a vision. It was just kind of good timing.”

But Conlee also came to “Indulgence” with a sense of business strategy. For the last three years, she has co-led the local indie record label Desperate Spirits with fellow Lexington music vets Trevor Tremaine and John Ferguson. Having worked on recorded works for several of the label’s other artists, she was in the position to let Desperate Spirits work for her own music.

“We have several years of putting in the time and energy toward these other projects that I think are amazing. I’m very honored to now have my name on our list of artists. They’ve been super supportive and helpful. They’re my friends. They’re people who I think are fantastic musicians with good ideas. We see eye to eye on aesthetics and all that good stuff. It’s been a great partnership.”

Overall, though, Conlee’s musical view extends back into her childhood. An Iowa native, she grew up in environment surrounded by sound. Her parents, as well as her sister, were musicians. When her father’s work took the family to Lexington in 1999, Conlee attended Lexington Christian Academy. Upon graduation, she split town – by traveling halfway across the world.

“Right after school, I got out of here and went to Australia for almost five years. It was totally life changing. I look at 18-year olds now and think, ‘Gosh, my parents let me go across the world and live on my own.’ But I was bound and determined to do it.

“I went to school there and was involved in a church where I learned team building and personal development. I was living with people from all over the world and experiencing life outside of America. There was a strong music program at this school, as well, so I was surrounded with fabulous musicians. That’s where I started to seriously write my own songs and delve into being a songwriter.”

Upon returning to Lexington, her musical vocabulary grew. On top of the classical and orchestral band experience she absorbed prior to life as an Aussie, she expanded her love for all things pop.

“I love punk. I really like electronic music. My goal with my songs was to kind of mix the two. I like having real strings and flute come through, but still have this electronica beat going at the same time. So it’s been a mix of all of it. As for pop … I just like pop music in general. I’ve enjoyed playing with Big Fresh. Also, a little bit of a country comes from my experience with Bear Medicine, which is not something I generally lean toward. I guess I can’t totally avoid it here in Kentucky.”

So what is the next step? Despite the album’s release, frigidkitty doesn’t really exist as an actual band outside of the studio. Then again, given how the COVID-19 pandemic has grounded most live music locally, performances would not have been an option anyway.

Mostly, though, frigidkitty exists as a celebration of community. A host of longtime Lexington pals familiar to local clubgoers – Robby Cosenza from Horse Feathers, Josh Wright from Bear Medicine, Chris Dennison from Chico Fellini and many others – help out on “Indulgence” with guitarist J. Tom Hnatow serving as producer.

“I think the best way to share music is with open hands and open hearts,” Conlee said. “Sharing music with someone is such a special experience. When performing live with somebody, you simply bond in a special way. I have been so blessed over the years to be included in some fantastic projects and have been really willing to dive into other people’s visions.

“But it’s also amazing, when you turn around and it’s your turn to put something out.”