Central Kentucky weekend: Live music, New Year’s Day runs and brunches to kick off 2021

New Year’s Day Brunch

The Tin Roof is cooking up a hefty New Year’s Day brunch featuring its kitchen’s entire brunch menu including chicken & donuts and a Kentucky hash brown on Jan. 1 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will also have live music from acoustic duo Ethan & Joey beginning at noon. 303 S. Limestone. TinRoofLexington.com.

“Make It” Resolution Run

Runners gathered before a run at John’s Run and Walk Shop in 2013. Kick off the new year with a run or walk on Friday. Lexington Herald-Leader

John’s Run/Walk Shop will host its annual New Year’s Resolution Run on Jan. 1 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at its flagship Chevy Chase location. Runners and walkers alike are welcome to participate and go whatever distance they’d like before running through the archway “finish line” outside the shop, where bananas will be available to help replenish participants. Further rules and recommended pre-registration for the free event can be found here. 317 S. Ashland Ave. RunSignUp.com.

First Day 4 Miler 2021

Another New Year’s Run taking place nearby is the “First Day 4 Miler” four-mile run/walk through White Hall Park and State Historic Site in Richmond at 2 p.m. The event, being held for 2021 only in place of the “Frozen Rails 5K/10K” due to COVID-19, will feature staggered and socially distanced starts, commemorative race shirts and awards for the top three male and female finishers overall. The event is $5-$30 to participate (including virtual, kid’s, student and individual rates) with proceeds benefiting For Those Who Would, a Richmond-based non-profit with the mission of supporting individuals unable to participate in athletic and physical recreational activities due to debilitating injuries or chronic diseases. 500 White Hall Shrine Rd., Richmond. RunSignUp.com.

Lance Rogers In Concert

Wind down from the first day of working toward your New Year’s resolutions with live music from Eastern Kentucky-based songwriter Lance Rogers at the Elkhorn Tavern on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. Free. 1200 Manchester St. Facebook.com/theelkhorntavern.

Sunday Brunch On Short

Another item from the ELIXIR Downtown brunch menu: Potato hash with house bacon, Calabrian chili relish, smoked Gouda cream and an over-easy egg.

ELIXIR Downtown, which opened in June in the former Parlay Social location, is serving up its weekly Sunday brunch Jan. 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with items such as French toast with bourbon salted caramel, blueberries and a cured egg yolk and potato hash with house bacon, Calabrian chili relish, smoked Gouda cream and an over-easy egg. The event will also include bottomless mimosas for $15 and music from DJ YK and DJ DMC beginning at noon. 249 W. Short St. Facebook.com/elixirdowntown.

Sydney Adams In Concert

Corbin-based country artist Sydney Adams, who just recently collaborated on a Christmas album with other frequent performers at honky tonk bar Austin City Saloon, will play her second show of 2021 at Abettor Brewing Company in Winchester on Jan. 3 at 4 p.m.. Vittles food truck will be on site with food for sale beginning at 3 p.m. for the event, which is free. 301 W. Lexington Ave., Winchester. Facebook.com/abettorbrewingcompany.