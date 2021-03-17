Better luck next year? Chris Stapleton’s upcoming Lexington concert postponed again

Kentucky native Chris Stapleton

Kentucky will have to wait another year to get its concert from Chris Stapleton, as the Lexington-born country superstar announced Wednesday he’s postponing “A Concert for Kentucky” until 2022.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place at Kroger Field on April 25, 2020, but it was pushed back to April 24 due to COVID-19. The new date for the concert is April 23, 2022.

“All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates,” Stapleton said in a Facebook post. “For those unable to attend, you have 30 days to obtain a refund from your point of purchase. We are excited to share that Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Yola, and Margo Price will all be performing on their respective rescheduled dates.”

Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola were all scheduled to be at Kroger Field for the original concert.

The Lexington concert was organized to showcase Kroger Field’s potential as a concert venue and to benefit Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund supports local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.

When the concert was first postponed, Stapleton urged everyone to “stay healthy at home.”

“While we’d love nothing more than to see you all at Kroger Field next month, it is with everyone’s best interest in mind that we are rescheduling A Concert for Kentucky,” he said in a tweet at the time. “... This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’ve worked closely with the University of Kentucky and all artists involved to find the best date possible.”

While COVID-19 cases have trended downward in Kentucky for months, health officials have advised against large gatherings. The only recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that small groups of fully vaccinated people can gather indoors together without masks or social distancing.