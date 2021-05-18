Music News & Reviews
Looking for live music? Four places to catch free outdoor shows in Lexington all summer
The concept of the outdoor summer concert is hardly new. Presenting live music in summertime neighborhood settings dates back to the early 20th century (although, granted, the kind of music presented was a bit different in those days).
It was a chance to unwind on a summer evening and listen to music with your neighbors. Shoot, you might even listen to music being made by your neighbors. It was a summer ritual as familiar and welcome as ball games, cookouts or a day at the pool.
Familiar, that is, until it disappears.
One of the many inconveniences triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was the simple fact that it basically ruined everyone’s summer last year. You could still hike. You could still play with your dog or shoot hoops outdoors. But the traditional outdoor concert? Poof. Gone. Outdoor (and indoor) music largely did a vanishing act in 2020.
But with the growing number of vaccinated patrons, the easing of pandemic restrictions and a very gradual return to a semblance of social normalcy, the sounds of the season are returning.
We’re not talking about ticketed performances featuring marquee acts, although we’re going highlight them next weekend with the return of our annual Summer Music Calendar.
The topic of discussion here is instead the kinds of outdoor shows that spotlight local and regional artists. They’re kind of instant family nights, too.
Here is a look at some of the concert series that will light up summer evenings in Lexington during the coming months. All shows are free. All begin at 7 p.m. Chairs, blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. So treat yourself to a night out, or two. The summer is at hand.
So, thankfully, is live music.
Big Band and Jazz Series
Make sure you know the way to Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. It will be hosting two familiar summer concert series and half of another.
First up is the Big Band and Jazz Series, a Tuesday night summer tradition. Lexington Parks and Recreation got it underway earlier this month and will continue with weekly shows through July 2. Then the series packs up and returns to its longtime home of Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Rd.
For more information, go to Big Band & Jazz | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov).
At Moondance Amphitheater
May 11 – Uncle Sam’s Bait Shop
May 18 – Brett Evans Trombone Jazz Ensemble
May 25 – Dixieland South Jazz Band
June 1 – DiMartino/Osland Little Big Band
June 8 – Marlin McKay Quintet
June 15 – Tim Lake and the Jazz Blues Persuaders
June 22 – Ross Whitaker Jazz Trio
June 29 – Lexington Summer Concert Band
July 2 – The Metrognomes (a Friday concert to tie-in to July 4 weekend)
Ecton Park
July 6 – Dan Brock & Friends
July 13 – Walnut Street Ramblers
July 20 – Osland/Dailey Jazztet
July 27 – Ozone
Aug. 3 – Brass Impact
Aug. 10 – DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra
Aug. 17 – Young at Heart Big Band
Summer Nights in Suburbia
Moondance and Lexington Parks and Recreation are also bringing back Summer Nights in Suburbia, a monthly lineup of Friday evening performances where the sounds will shift from rock to folk to funk and more. Gates open at 5:30.
For info: Summer Nights in Suburbia | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov).
May 28 – Brother Smith
June 25 – Second Hand News
July 23 - The Other Brothers
Aug. 27 – Honeychild
Sept. 24 – C the Beat
Northside Nights
Okay, we’ve got Tuesday and some Fridays covered. Let’s talk Thursday. As the pandemic raged last summer, Lexington Parks and Recreation tried out a new, socially distanced concert series for the Castlewood Park community. The shows were a hit, leading to a more developed series this year. Like the Big Band and Jazz Series, the new Northside Nights will split its schedule between two locales. June performances will be staged at the lawn of Loudoun House in Castlewood Park, 209 Castlewood Dr. July shows will move to Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown St.
Info at: Northside Nights | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov)
At Castlewood Park
June 3 – Seven Shades of Soul
June 10 – Rae Camp Band
June 17 – Band New
June 24 – Miss Tina Fondren and Big Chill
At Douglass Park
July 1 – Tim Talbert Project
July 8 – Honeychild
July 15 – Benny J and Friends
July 29 – One Sound Band
Southland Jamboree
What would the summer be without bluegrass? Pretty bleak, especially since the annual Festival of the Bluegrass was called off due to COVID concerns again this summer. The popular Southland Jamboree, which lost nearly all of its 2020 season to the coronavirus, will be back, though, most Thursdays beginning June 17.
The event began, as the name suggests, as a summertime gathering of string music enthusiasts in the Southland Drive community. Audience turnouts grew every year, leading to new locale, Moondance Amphitheater, but not a new series name.
For additional info, go to Southland Jamboree | Your Bluegrass Connection.
Southland Jamboree at Moondance
June 17 – Kenny and Amanda Smith
June 24 – Ida Clare
July 8 – Alan Bibey and Grasstowne
July 15 – Blind Ricky
July 22 – Hammertowne
Aug. 19 – Custom Made Bluegrass
Aug. 26 – Blue Eagle Band
Sept. 16 – Fenced In
Sept. 23 – Kentucky Wild Horse
