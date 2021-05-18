Looking for live music? Four places to catch free outdoor shows in Lexington all summer

People gather to listen to the Lexington Concert Band during the Big Band & Jazz concert series at Ecton Park in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, July 10, 2019. Big Band & Jazz will return to Ecton Park every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. July 6-Aug. 17. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The concept of the outdoor summer concert is hardly new. Presenting live music in summertime neighborhood settings dates back to the early 20th century (although, granted, the kind of music presented was a bit different in those days).

It was a chance to unwind on a summer evening and listen to music with your neighbors. Shoot, you might even listen to music being made by your neighbors. It was a summer ritual as familiar and welcome as ball games, cookouts or a day at the pool.

Familiar, that is, until it disappears.

One of the many inconveniences triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was the simple fact that it basically ruined everyone’s summer last year. You could still hike. You could still play with your dog or shoot hoops outdoors. But the traditional outdoor concert? Poof. Gone. Outdoor (and indoor) music largely did a vanishing act in 2020.

But with the growing number of vaccinated patrons, the easing of pandemic restrictions and a very gradual return to a semblance of social normalcy, the sounds of the season are returning.

We’re not talking about ticketed performances featuring marquee acts, although we’re going highlight them next weekend with the return of our annual Summer Music Calendar.

The topic of discussion here is instead the kinds of outdoor shows that spotlight local and regional artists. They’re kind of instant family nights, too.

Here is a look at some of the concert series that will light up summer evenings in Lexington during the coming months. All shows are free. All begin at 7 p.m. Chairs, blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. So treat yourself to a night out, or two. The summer is at hand.

So, thankfully, is live music.

Big Band and Jazz Series

The DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra will be at Ecton Park on Aug. 10.

Make sure you know the way to Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. It will be hosting two familiar summer concert series and half of another.

First up is the Big Band and Jazz Series, a Tuesday night summer tradition. Lexington Parks and Recreation got it underway earlier this month and will continue with weekly shows through July 2. Then the series packs up and returns to its longtime home of Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Rd.

For more information, go to Big Band & Jazz | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov).

At Moondance Amphitheater

The MoonDance Amphitheater will once again host Summer Nights in Suburbia concerts each Friday. Mark Mahan 2014 file photo

May 11 – Uncle Sam’s Bait Shop

May 18 – Brett Evans Trombone Jazz Ensemble

May 25 – Dixieland South Jazz Band

June 1 – DiMartino/Osland Little Big Band

June 8 – Marlin McKay Quintet

June 15 – Tim Lake and the Jazz Blues Persuaders

June 22 – Ross Whitaker Jazz Trio

June 29 – Lexington Summer Concert Band

July 2 – The Metrognomes (a Friday concert to tie-in to July 4 weekend)

Ecton Park

Izzy Balsamo, 9, of Charlotte, N.C., center, reacts while playing cards with her grandparents Anne Graham, left, and, Stephen Graham, right, both of Lexington, Ky., and mother Zoe Balsamo, also of Charlotte, N.C., during the Big Band & Jazz concert series at Ecton Park in Lexington in 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

July 6 – Dan Brock & Friends

July 13 – Walnut Street Ramblers

July 20 – Osland/Dailey Jazztet

July 27 – Ozone

Aug. 3 – Brass Impact

Aug. 10 – DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra

Aug. 17 – Young at Heart Big Band

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Summer Nights in Suburbia are coming back to Lexington parks with a roster of live music around town. It’s free but you’ll need to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Amy Wallot LFUCG/Amy Wallot

Moondance and Lexington Parks and Recreation are also bringing back Summer Nights in Suburbia, a monthly lineup of Friday evening performances where the sounds will shift from rock to folk to funk and more. Gates open at 5:30.

For info: Summer Nights in Suburbia | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov).

May 28 – Brother Smith

June 25 – Second Hand News

July 23 - The Other Brothers

Aug. 27 – Honeychild

Sept. 24 – C the Beat

The audience enjoyed a free concert at Summer Nights in Suburbia in 2012. Tatiana Aristizabal Kentucky.com

Northside Nights

Honeychild performed at Summer Nights in Suburbia in 2019. Amy Wallot LFUCG/Amy Wallot

Okay, we’ve got Tuesday and some Fridays covered. Let’s talk Thursday. As the pandemic raged last summer, Lexington Parks and Recreation tried out a new, socially distanced concert series for the Castlewood Park community. The shows were a hit, leading to a more developed series this year. Like the Big Band and Jazz Series, the new Northside Nights will split its schedule between two locales. June performances will be staged at the lawn of Loudoun House in Castlewood Park, 209 Castlewood Dr. July shows will move to Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown St.

Info at: Northside Nights | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov)

At Castlewood Park

June 3 – Seven Shades of Soul

June 10 – Rae Camp Band

June 17 – Band New

June 24 – Miss Tina Fondren and Big Chill

At Douglass Park

July 1 – Tim Talbert Project

July 8 – Honeychild

July 15 – Benny J and Friends

July 29 – One Sound Band

Southland Jamboree

Members of the bluegrass group Driving Rain entertained the crowd at the Southland Jamboree, a free bluegrass music concert series, in this 2013 file photo. The concert series has moved to Moondance Amphitheater. Mark Cornelison Herald-Leader

What would the summer be without bluegrass? Pretty bleak, especially since the annual Festival of the Bluegrass was called off due to COVID concerns again this summer. The popular Southland Jamboree, which lost nearly all of its 2020 season to the coronavirus, will be back, though, most Thursdays beginning June 17.

The event began, as the name suggests, as a summertime gathering of string music enthusiasts in the Southland Drive community. Audience turnouts grew every year, leading to new locale, Moondance Amphitheater, but not a new series name.

For additional info, go to Southland Jamboree | Your Bluegrass Connection.

Southland Jamboree at Moondance

Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association female vocalist of the year Dale Ann Bradley and Steve Gulley headlined the Southland Jamboree on Southland Drive in Lexington on June 11, 2013. The concerts have moved to the Moondance Amphitheatre. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com

June 17 – Kenny and Amanda Smith

June 24 – Ida Clare

July 8 – Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

July 15 – Blind Ricky

July 22 – Hammertowne

Aug. 19 – Custom Made Bluegrass

Aug. 26 – Blue Eagle Band

Sept. 16 – Fenced In

Sept. 23 – Kentucky Wild Horse