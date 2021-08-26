Our Critic’s Picks: 10 acts not to miss this weekend at Railbird music festival







A full dance card awaits those attending this year’s Railbird at Keeneland. The music festival’s long-awaited sophomore outing will present 32 acts over three stages. All are recommended, but here are 10 Critic’s Picks – five from each day of the event – that are especially worth checking out and tuning in to.

August 28

Louisville-based band My Morning Jacket will be on the bill at Railbird, giving them a spotlight they haven’t had in a while. Danny Clinch

My Morning Jacket

Amazingly, it’s been a full decade since Louisville’s My Morning Jacket has played Lexington. Then again, the band has kept a low profile of late. This summer marks its first full headlining tour of the United States in five years. A new studio album will follow this fall, prefaced by the first in a series of archival vinyl concert albums, “Live 2015.” The latter is set for release on Sept. 3. (9:15 p.m., Limestone Stage)

Billy Strings will be at Railbird on Saturday. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Billy Strings

Prior to this writing, I had not tuned into the new generation bluegrass music of Billy Strings for awhile. Then I came upon the first post-pandemic audience broadcast of “Austin City Limits” which featured the Michigan guitarist and was quickly reminded of the speed, spirit and confident command that make this 28-year-old picker sound like a scholarly veteran. Guaranteed to be a Railbird highlight. (8:15 p.m., Elkhorn Stage)

Leon Bridges will play Railbird on Saturday. File photo

Leon Bridges

When Texas soul stylist Bridges issued his debut album “Coming Home” he was hailed as a torchbearer of old school R&B. Subsequent recordings like 2018’s “Gold Thing” and the new “Gold-Diggers Sound” broadened that sensibility. Lyrically, his newer songs are more poetic and personal while the music nudges Bridges closer to modern times without forsaking his soul-savvy roots. (7:15 p.m., Limestone Stage)

Margo Price will be at Railbird on Saturday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Margo Price

One of my more cherished concert memories from recent years was watching Price serve up a scorching Saturday set at the 2018 Forecastle festival in Louisville. Possessing the country command of Loretta Lynn and the storytelling appeal of John Prine (two artists she has collaborated with), Price took the musicality that has distinguished her recordings and made it dance with tireless vigor onstage. (4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Stage)

Sarah Jarosz will be at Railbird on Saturday. Amy Harris Invision/AP

Sarah Jarosz

She may be part of the all-star female folk trio I’m With Her (which played Railbird in 2019) and a collaborator with such high-profile pals as David Crosby, but Jarosz is a masterful songsmith whose finest music has been released under her own name. Her last three albums, 2016’s “Undercurrent,” 2020’s “World on the Ground” and 2021’s “Blue Heron Suite,” are works of majestic personal reflection. (3 p.m., Elkhorn Stage)

August 29:

Dave Matthews Band will headline Railbird on Sunday. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Dave Matthews Band

Some might argue Matthews’ 90s-bred jam music is out-of-step with an event like Railbird. It’s actually a bold choice for widening the festival’s audience demographic. Plus, despite yearly visits to Riverbend in Cincinnati, Matthews and company haven’t played Lexington since a November 1998 performance at Rupp Arena with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. Seems a good time for a return visit. (8:45 p.m., Limestone Stage)

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will play be at Railbird on Sunday. File photo

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

One of the most respected and popular Americana artists of the past two decades, Isbell has made headlines of late for something other than his songs. He was among the first artists this summer to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or recent negative test results for the coronavirus. That will largely be a moot point at Railbird as the entire festival has adopted those requirements for admission. (6:30 p.m., Limestone Stage)

Robert Earl Keen will return to Railbird on Sunday. Nick Doll

Robert Earl Keen

Late program changes: Country vet Tanya Tucker’s continuing convalescence from hip surgery has caused her to bow out of Railbird on Sunday. But look who’s coming back: Champion Texas songsmith Robert Earl Keen, a highlight artist from Railbird 2019, will fill-in (4:15 p.m., Elkhorn Stage). Another update: Katie Pruitt will serve as a late substitute for Colter Wall, also on Sunday afternoon. (3 p.m., Limestone Stage).

Mississippi drummer/guitarist Cedric Burnside will be at Railbird on Sunday. Abraham Rowe Abraham Rowe Photography

Cedric Burnside

Properly and proudly tagged as “the sound of modern Mississippi,” drummer/guitarist Burnside is also the product of his home state’s famed Hill Country Blues tradition, a style perpetuated by grandfather R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough. His new album, “I Be Trying” may have been recorded at Memphis’ famed Royal Studios, but its sound, soul and potency still echo the rustic blues of the hills. (3:15 p.m., Burl Stage)

Duo The War and Treaty, husband and wife Michael and Tanya Trotter, will be at Railbird on Sunday. David McClister

The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty’s website aptly describes the husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount as “two lovebirds singing without reverb.” Their music is delivered with gospel fervor while being rooted in soul, funk and pop. For a crash course in the drive and invention of that mix, check out a video cover of John Lennon’s “Power to the People” filmed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. (2:45 p.m., Elkhorn Stage)