Railbird attendees complain of long lines for water at Lexington music festival

Thousands of people attended Railbird at Keeneland Saturday night. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Attendees at the Railbird music festival on the grounds of Keeneland Saturday night complained of long lines, particularly for drinks and water.

“Bar lines are out of control, it takes 40+ minutes to get a CAN of water. 30 minutes for a refill station. Unsafe conditions in the 90 degree heat,” one Twitter user wrote, tagging headliners My Morning Jacket, which is scheduled to perform later Saturday night, and Dave Matthews Band, slated for Sunday.

Railbird tweeted a “tip” encouraging festival-goers to stay hydrated, which prompted several concerned responses from people apparently in attendance.

“We know it’s hot out there - be safe! Visit one of our Hydration Stations throughout the park to fill up your empty water bottle or cup,” Railbird tweeted.

“And wait over an hour?” one person responded. “Horrible.”

“Can you let us know what you will differently tomorrow,” another tweeted. “Lack of water is a real problem.”

Attendees were prohibited from bringing in any outside food and drinks, but the festival does allow “empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs and plastic or aluminum water bottles,” according to the website.

Railbird continues Sunday, with gates opening at 12:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.