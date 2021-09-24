Music News & Reviews
It’s Fall festival time! The 12 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend
Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts to Fall festivals, comedy shows, music festivals, Oktoberfest’s and more.
Anderson County Burgoo Festival
Lots of burgoo, music, and entertainment, as well as vendors will be in downtown Lawrenceburg 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 25. There will even be a burgoo cookoff from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25. kentuckyburgoo.com
Christ the King’s Oktoberfest
One of Lexington’s premier Fall festivals is back 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 24 and 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 25 with German food, beer, live music, kids games, a celebrity cake wheel, bingo, black jack and more. Masks are encouraged, all events will be outdoors, there will be no children’s inflatables and kid’s games will be more dispersed and limited to the hours of 4-7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 1-5 p.m. Sept. 25. ctkoktoberfest.com
Jessamine Fall Festival
The Jessamine County Fall Festival will take place 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 25 on downtown Nicholasville’s York Street. There will be a car show, pageants, health fair, food and craft vendors live music and more. https://www.jessaminefallfestival.com/
Erica Rhodes at Comedy Off Broadway
Comedian Erica Rhodes, who’s appeared on ABC’s “Modern Family,” HBO’s “Veep,” Fox’s “New Girl,” and IFC’s “Comedy Bang Bang,” will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Sept. 24 and 25. Show times are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $8-15. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.
Last Summer Nights In Suburbia concert: C The Beat
The final gathering this year of the free-to-attend Summer Nights In Suburbia concert series will conclude on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. with music from the jazzy and reggae infused stylings of Lee Carroll’s C The Beat. Food and drink from The Heart, Sav’s Chill and West Sixth will be on site. 1152 Monarch St. facebook.com/events/176460011095524.
Kenwick Yard Sale
Lexington’s Kenwick neighborhood will host its annual yard sale on Sept. 25 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s expected that between 40 and 50 homes will be participating. The event is free to attend. 313 Owsley Ave. Kenwick.org.
Pick-your-own pumpkins at Eckert’s Orchard
Eckert’s Orchard, 1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles, opens its pick-your-own pumpkin patch for the Fall at 9 a.m. Sept. 25, running through October. Field access to the pumpkin patch is $3.30 per person, ages 2 and up. Additional Fall activities are now available including bonfires and haunted wagon rides. eckerts.com/versailles
Country Boy Brewing Oktoberfest
Country Boy Brewing will celebrate Oktoberfest at its Georgetown Taproom on Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. Festivities include a Barktoberfest dog costume contest, men’s and women’s stein hoisting contests, live music and the UK football game on the big screens. There will also be German food specials and featured beers like Country Boy Oktoberfest, Hefeweizen, Coconut Hefe, Uberleben Lager and Bumpkin Pumpkin Ale on tap all day long. Admission is free. 101 Innovation Way, Georgetown. facebook.com/events/216272433868853
Sixth for a Cause at West Sixth Brewing
West Sixth Brewing will host “Sixth for a Cause” benefiting the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust at the West Sixth Farm in Frankfort on Sept. 25 from 3-7 p.m. The event includes live music from the Possum Queens followed by an old-time jam. M&B Eats will also be on-site serving food all day. The event is free to attend. 4495 Shadrick Ferry Rd, Frankfort. westsixth.com/sixth-for-a-cause
Made In America 1893 concert
Hear a collection of 19th century American music from Boston to Arkansas, Iowa and more during “Made In America 1893,” a concert by Amadeus Lex, at Saint Raphael the Archangel Episcopal Church on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. A wine and cheese reception will follow the performance in the parish hall. The event is free to attend but has a suggested donation of $20. 1891 Parkers Mill Rd. AmadeusLex.com.
Same As It Ever Was in Concert at The Burl
Talking Heads cover band Same As It Ever Was will return to The Burl on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 on the day of the show. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.
Sugar cookie decorating class at Rock House Brewing
Learn basic sugar cookie decorating techniques such as piping, flooding, wet on wet design, and wet on dry design during a two-hour class at Rock House Brewing on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 with additional take-home decorating kits available for $25. 119 Luigart Ct. Eventbrite.com.
