It’s Fall festival time! The 12 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Bingo, along with German food offerings and other food vendors, live music, children’s activities, a Celebrity Cake Wheel and Black Jack can be found at Christ the King’s Oktoberfest. 2014 file photo

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts to Fall festivals, comedy shows, music festivals, Oktoberfest’s and more.

Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Lots of burgoo, music, and entertainment, as well as vendors will be in downtown Lawrenceburg 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 25. There will even be a burgoo cookoff from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25. kentuckyburgoo.com

Christ the King’s Oktoberfest

One of Lexington’s premier Fall festivals is back 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 24 and 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 25 with German food, beer, live music, kids games, a celebrity cake wheel, bingo, black jack and more. Masks are encouraged, all events will be outdoors, there will be no children’s inflatables and kid’s games will be more dispersed and limited to the hours of 4-7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 1-5 p.m. Sept. 25. ctkoktoberfest.com

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jessamine Fall Festival

The Jessamine County Fall Festival will take place 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 25 on downtown Nicholasville’s York Street. There will be a car show, pageants, health fair, food and craft vendors live music and more. https://www.jessaminefallfestival.com/

Erica Rhodes at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Erica Rhodes, who’s appeared on ABC’s “Modern Family,” HBO’s “Veep,” Fox’s “New Girl,” and IFC’s “Comedy Bang Bang,” will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Sept. 24 and 25. Show times are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $8-15. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Last Summer Nights In Suburbia concert: C The Beat

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The final gathering this year of the free-to-attend Summer Nights In Suburbia concert series will conclude on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. with music from the jazzy and reggae infused stylings of Lee Carroll’s C The Beat. Food and drink from The Heart, Sav’s Chill and West Sixth will be on site. 1152 Monarch St. facebook.com/events/176460011095524.

Kenwick Yard Sale

Lexington’s Kenwick neighborhood will host its annual yard sale on Sept. 25 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s expected that between 40 and 50 homes will be participating. The event is free to attend. 313 Owsley Ave. Kenwick.org.

Pick-your-own pumpkins at Eckert’s Orchard

The pick-your-own pumpkin patch at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles opens this weekend. Photo provided

Eckert’s Orchard, 1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles, opens its pick-your-own pumpkin patch for the Fall at 9 a.m. Sept. 25, running through October. Field access to the pumpkin patch is $3.30 per person, ages 2 and up. Additional Fall activities are now available including bonfires and haunted wagon rides. eckerts.com/versailles

Country Boy Brewing Oktoberfest

Country Boy Brewing will celebrate Oktoberfest at its Georgetown Taproom on Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. Festivities include a Barktoberfest dog costume contest, men’s and women’s stein hoisting contests, live music and the UK football game on the big screens. There will also be German food specials and featured beers like Country Boy Oktoberfest, Hefeweizen, Coconut Hefe, Uberleben Lager and Bumpkin Pumpkin Ale on tap all day long. Admission is free. 101 Innovation Way, Georgetown. facebook.com/events/216272433868853

Sixth for a Cause at West Sixth Brewing

West Sixth Brewing will host “Sixth for a Cause” benefiting the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust at the West Sixth Farm in Frankfort on Sept. 25 from 3-7 p.m. The event includes live music from the Possum Queens followed by an old-time jam. M&B Eats will also be on-site serving food all day. The event is free to attend. 4495 Shadrick Ferry Rd, Frankfort. westsixth.com/sixth-for-a-cause

Made In America 1893 concert

Hear a collection of 19th century American music from Boston to Arkansas, Iowa and more during “Made In America 1893,” a concert by Amadeus Lex, at Saint Raphael the Archangel Episcopal Church on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. A wine and cheese reception will follow the performance in the parish hall. The event is free to attend but has a suggested donation of $20. 1891 Parkers Mill Rd. AmadeusLex.com.

Same As It Ever Was in Concert at The Burl

Talking Heads cover band Same As It Ever Was will return to The Burl on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 on the day of the show. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Sugar cookie decorating class at Rock House Brewing

Learn basic sugar cookie decorating techniques such as piping, flooding, wet on wet design, and wet on dry design during a two-hour class at Rock House Brewing on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 with additional take-home decorating kits available for $25. 119 Luigart Ct. Eventbrite.com.