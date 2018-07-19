Live Music Guide for July 20 to 22

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Off the Wagon, 10
Tyler Halsey & Stealing Thunder, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Adam Fister, 7-10
Mike Archer, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Commonwealth Band, 9-1
The Kudzu Killers, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Steve Childers, 6-9
Willie Eames, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Lions of Mercury, 9-11
Robby Cox, 9-11
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Smooth Hound Smith, 9, $10
All Them Witches, 8, $15-$20
Lost Dog Street Band, 6, $15-$20
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Sorry Atari, 7-11
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Dead Air Dennis, Joel Valentino, 10-2
Josh Butcher, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Country Boy Brewing
Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown
Jason Sinkhorn, 6-9
George Molton, 6-9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
New Beckham County Ramblers, Yellow Cuss, 9, $5
Jamples, Ellie Herring, Terrom, RhiL8, 9, $5
Angels in America, Odwalla 1221, DPCLB, Robert Beatty, 9, $5
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Paul King, 10
Jim Richardson, 8:30; Butch & Manny, 10:30-1
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Jordan King, 8-11
Prototype Band, 8-11
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
64 West, 7-10
Nicholas Jamerson, 7-10
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
Robert Frahm Trio, 6-8
Jake Logan & The Midnight Riders, 8
Marilyn Robie, Tom Green, 6
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Rackhouse Mavericks, 9-1, $5
LexVegas, 10:30-2:30
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
Karaoke, 9-1
Elvis Cocktail, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Radio 80, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
The Other Brothers, 9, $5
The Twiggenburys, 9, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Bryan C. Project, 9:30-1:30
Ruddy Duck
131 Cheapside
Paul Childers Band, 8:30-12:30
Shakespeare and Co.
367 W. Short St.
Mike Archer, 7-10
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Paul Kinzer, 8
Squires Tavern
3429 Buckhorn Dr.
3 Cent Nickel, 9-1
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8
John Kline, 6-8; Michael Twardy, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
Waterfront
220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester
Glory Daze, 8
Neon Knights, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Don Baird & Homemade Sin, Laid Back Country Picker, 9:30, $10
Alma Gitana, 9:30, $12
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
