Snapped: Lakeside Live. It was an opportunity to enjoy the free live summer music series, Lakeside Live, held on Fridays and Saturdays at The Mall at Lexington Green on Friday, July 29, 2016. The event is held lakeside at Lexington Green and featured the band The Twiggenburys.
Stage & Dance

Live Music Guide for July 20 to 22

July 19, 2018 09:31 AM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Off the Wagon, 10

Tyler Halsey & Stealing Thunder, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Adam Fister, 7-10

Mike Archer, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Commonwealth Band, 9-1

The Kudzu Killers, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Steve Childers, 6-9

Willie Eames, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Lions of Mercury, 9-11

Robby Cox, 9-11

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Smooth Hound Smith, 9, $10

All Them Witches, 8, $15-$20

Lost Dog Street Band, 6, $15-$20

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Sorry Atari, 7-11

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Dead Air Dennis, Joel Valentino, 10-2

Josh Butcher, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Country Boy Brewing

Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown

Jason Sinkhorn, 6-9

George Molton, 6-9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

New Beckham County Ramblers, Yellow Cuss, 9, $5

Jamples, Ellie Herring, Terrom, RhiL8, 9, $5

Angels in America, Odwalla 1221, DPCLB, Robert Beatty, 9, $5

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Paul King, 10

Jim Richardson, 8:30; Butch & Manny, 10:30-1

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Jordan King, 8-11

Prototype Band, 8-11

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

64 West, 7-10

Nicholas Jamerson, 7-10

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

Robert Frahm Trio, 6-8

Jake Logan & The Midnight Riders, 8

Marilyn Robie, Tom Green, 6

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Rackhouse Mavericks, 9-1, $5

LexVegas, 10:30-2:30

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

Karaoke, 9-1

Elvis Cocktail, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Radio 80, 9

Radio 80, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

The Other Brothers, 9, $5

The Twiggenburys, 9, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Bryan C. Project, 9:30-1:30

Ruddy Duck

131 Cheapside

Paul Childers Band, 8:30-12:30

Paul Childers Band, 8:30-12:30

Shakespeare and Co.

367 W. Short St.

Mike Archer, 7-10

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Paul Kinzer, 8

Squires Tavern

3429 Buckhorn Dr.

3 Cent Nickel, 9-1

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Taylor Dye, 8

John Kline, 6-8; Michael Twardy, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

Waterfront

220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester

Glory Daze, 8

Neon Knights, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Don Baird & Homemade Sin, Laid Back Country Picker, 9:30, $10

Alma Gitana, 9:30, $12

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

