Gangstagrass returns to Willie’s Locally Known this weekend.
Gangstagrass returns to Willie’s Locally Known this weekend. Michael Bush
Gangstagrass returns to Willie’s Locally Known this weekend. Michael Bush

Stage & Dance

Live Music Guide: Gangstagrass is back at Willie’s this weekend

August 09, 2018 10:40 AM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

George Molton & 90 Proof, 10

Larry Williams, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Chris Weiss Triage, 7-10

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Plan B, 8:30-12:30

Lex-Jam, 1-5; Ronn Crowder, 9-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Nevermind, 9-1

The Distraxions, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Osborne & Tolly Jazz Duo, 6-9

Steve Childers, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Nick Cottrell & Slugger, 9

Brothers from Different Mothers, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Catawampus Universe, 8, $15-$20

Catawampus Universe, 8, $15-$20

Travis Meadows, 8, $10

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Sorry Atari, 7-11

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Maggie Lander, 10-2

Shelby Lore, 10-2

Josh Butcher, 8-11

Elkhorn Tavern

Barrel House Distilling Co., 1200 Manchester St.

Ben Lacy, 7-10

Hank Tank, 7-10

Old Time Mountain Music Jam Session, 6-8

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Brett Horton, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30

Grayson Jenkins, 10

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

DJ Rice, 8-10

Chris Weiss, 8-11

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Wannabeatles, 7-10

The Twiggenburys, 7-10

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

Matt Gerwin, 6-8; Five Minutes Left, 9-midnight

The AmpFibians, 8-11

Matty Rogers, 6-8

Manchester Music Hall

899 Manchester St.

Puddle of Mudd, 7, $25-$65

Mezzo

131 E. Main St., Midway

Jason Hugg, 6:30-9:30

Miguel’s Restaurant

1530 Versailles Rd., Frankfort

Vanguard, 7:30-11:30

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

Gypsy Witch, 9-1, $5

Les Masters Band, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Alt 90, 9

Bent Penny Band, 9

Rising Star Showcase, 2

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Ray’s Music Exchange, 9

Alt 90, 9

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Rifletown, 9:30-1:30

Retro Symphony, 9:30-1:30

Rose & Jim’s Bar & Grill

2461 Georgetown Rd.

Five Below Band, 9

Ruddy Duck

131 Cheapside

Act III, 8:30-12:30

Act III, 8:30-12:30

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Matty Simpson, 8

Liam’s Fancy, 7

Squires Tavern

3429 Buckhorn Dr.

Steve & Chris, 9-1

Blues & Grooves Jam Session, 7:30-10:30

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles

Alton Station, 6

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Freekbass, 9:30, $10

Gangstagrass, 9:30, $10 advance, $12 day of show

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Kati Penn, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

  Comments  