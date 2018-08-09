Live Music Guide: Gangstagrass is back at Willie’s this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
George Molton & 90 Proof, 10
Larry Williams, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Chris Weiss Triage, 7-10
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Plan B, 8:30-12:30
Lex-Jam, 1-5; Ronn Crowder, 9-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Nevermind, 9-1
The Distraxions, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Osborne & Tolly Jazz Duo, 6-9
Steve Childers, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Nick Cottrell & Slugger, 9
Brothers from Different Mothers, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Catawampus Universe, 8, $15-$20
Travis Meadows, 8, $10
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Sorry Atari, 7-11
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Maggie Lander, 10-2
Shelby Lore, 10-2
Josh Butcher, 8-11
Elkhorn Tavern
Barrel House Distilling Co., 1200 Manchester St.
Ben Lacy, 7-10
Hank Tank, 7-10
Old Time Mountain Music Jam Session, 6-8
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Brett Horton, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30
Grayson Jenkins, 10
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
DJ Rice, 8-10
Chris Weiss, 8-11
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Wannabeatles, 7-10
The Twiggenburys, 7-10
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
Matt Gerwin, 6-8; Five Minutes Left, 9-midnight
The AmpFibians, 8-11
Matty Rogers, 6-8
Manchester Music Hall
899 Manchester St.
Puddle of Mudd, 7, $25-$65
Mezzo
131 E. Main St., Midway
Jason Hugg, 6:30-9:30
Miguel’s Restaurant
1530 Versailles Rd., Frankfort
Vanguard, 7:30-11:30
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
Gypsy Witch, 9-1, $5
Les Masters Band, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Alt 90, 9
Bent Penny Band, 9
Rising Star Showcase, 2
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Ray’s Music Exchange, 9
Alt 90, 9
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Rifletown, 9:30-1:30
Retro Symphony, 9:30-1:30
Rose & Jim’s Bar & Grill
2461 Georgetown Rd.
Five Below Band, 9
Ruddy Duck
131 Cheapside
Act III, 8:30-12:30
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Matty Simpson, 8
Liam’s Fancy, 7
Squires Tavern
3429 Buckhorn Dr.
Steve & Chris, 9-1
Blues & Grooves Jam Session, 7:30-10:30
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles
Alton Station, 6
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Freekbass, 9:30, $10
Gangstagrass, 9:30, $10 advance, $12 day of show
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Kati Penn, 6
