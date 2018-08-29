Live Music Guide

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Addie’s at Woodford Inn
140 Park St., Versailles
Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Brother Smith, 10
Tyler Halsey, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Act III, 8:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7:30
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Radio 80, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Anonimuss, 6-9
Adam Fister, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Phat Mattress, 9
Cosmic Country album release party with Hybrid the Rapper, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Big Atomic, The Tunesmiths, Restless Leg String Band, 9, $12
The Ghost Wolves, Much Obliged, Vibrolas, 9, $10
Will Stewart, Doc Feldman and the Alt + Cntry + Delete, Rayvon Pettis, 9, $5
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Steve & Chris, 7:30-10:30
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
John McHugh, Garrick Howell, 10-2
Quint’s Revenge, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Brett Horton, 8:30; Joby Jamerson & Friends, 10:30
Rackhouse Mavericks, 8:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tim Williams, 6; Hicktown Romeo, 10, $5
Tony Stone, 6; Shelby Lore & The Soulshakers, 10, $5
Double Trouble, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Carrie Johnson, Taylor Hampton, 8-11
DJ Rice, 8-11
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Zack Attack, 7-10
Sean Meadows, 7-10
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
Johnny Roy & The Rub Tones, 5-8
Deep Pockets, 10
Justin Howl, 5-8
Manchester Music Hall
899 Manchester St.
Lake Street Dive, 7, $26
Red, White, & Boom After Party, 10, $20-$25
Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Eyes Set to Kill, 6:30, $25-$125
Mezzo Italian Cafe
131 E. Main St., Midway
Mike Archer, 7-9
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Vanguard, 9
Zack Attack, 9
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C-8
Dave Trivisonno, noon-3 p.m.
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Phil Copeland & Friends, 9, $5
One Way Street, 9, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Baja Yetis, 9:30-1:30
Proud Mary BBQ
9079 Old Richmond Rd.
Jay Nickell & Whiskey Creek, 6-10
Ruddy Duck
131 Cheapside
Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 8-11
Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 8:30-12:30
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr.
Solidago, 7-11
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Skinny Mulligan, 8-11
Dan Conn, 7-10
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Brandon Bowker, 8
Bruce Lewis, 8
Listen Locally Open Mic, 5:30-9
Versailles Brewing Co.
513 Marsailles Rd.,Versailles
Solidago, 8:30-11:30
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles
Skinny Mulligan, 6
Waterfront
220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester
Custom Made Bluegrass, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Andrew Hibbard, My Brother’s Keeper, 9
Kyle Eldridge, 9:30
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Carla Gover, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
