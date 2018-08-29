Alabama-based musician Will Stewart performs at The Burl this weekend.
Stage & Dance

Live Music Guide

August 29, 2018 01:54 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Addie’s at Woodford Inn

140 Park St., Versailles

Mike Archer, 6:30-9:30

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Brother Smith, 10

Tyler Halsey, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Act III, 8:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7:30

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Radio 80, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Anonimuss, 6-9

Adam Fister, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Phat Mattress, 9

Cosmic Country album release party with Hybrid the Rapper, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Big Atomic, The Tunesmiths, Restless Leg String Band, 9, $12

The Ghost Wolves, Much Obliged, Vibrolas, 9, $10

Will Stewart, Doc Feldman and the Alt + Cntry + Delete, Rayvon Pettis, 9, $5

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Steve & Chris, 7:30-10:30

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

John McHugh, Garrick Howell, 10-2

Quint’s Revenge, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Brett Horton, 8:30; Joby Jamerson & Friends, 10:30

Rackhouse Mavericks, 8:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tim Williams, 6; Hicktown Romeo, 10, $5

Tony Stone, 6; Shelby Lore & The Soulshakers, 10, $5

Double Trouble, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Carrie Johnson, Taylor Hampton, 8-11

DJ Rice, 8-11

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Zack Attack, 7-10

Sean Meadows, 7-10

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

Johnny Roy & The Rub Tones, 5-8

Deep Pockets, 10

Justin Howl, 5-8

Manchester Music Hall

899 Manchester St.

Lake Street Dive, 7, $26

Red, White, & Boom After Party, 10, $20-$25

Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Eyes Set to Kill, 6:30, $25-$125

Mezzo Italian Cafe

131 E. Main St., Midway

Mike Archer, 7-9

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Vanguard, 9

Zack Attack, 9

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C-8

Dave Trivisonno, noon-3 p.m.

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Phil Copeland & Friends, 9, $5

One Way Street, 9, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Baja Yetis, 9:30-1:30

Proud Mary BBQ

9079 Old Richmond Rd.

Jay Nickell & Whiskey Creek, 6-10

Ruddy Duck

131 Cheapside

Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 8-11

Wayne Whitehouse, Clinton Mullins, 8:30-12:30

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr.

Solidago, 7-11

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Skinny Mulligan, 8-11

Dan Conn, 7-10

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Brandon Bowker, 8

Bruce Lewis, 8

Listen Locally Open Mic, 5:30-9

Versailles Brewing Co.

513 Marsailles Rd.,Versailles

Solidago, 8:30-11:30

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles

Skinny Mulligan, 6

Waterfront

220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester

Custom Made Bluegrass, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Andrew Hibbard, My Brother’s Keeper, 9

Kyle Eldridge, 9:30

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Carla Gover, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

