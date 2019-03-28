Best bets: Verdi, ‘Footloose,’ youth ballet, monster trucks and major horns

The Lexington Philharmonic will gather college choirs from Asbury University, Berea College, Eastern Kentucky University, and Transylvania University plus guest stars soprano D’Ana Lombard, mezzo-soprano Nancy Maultsby, tenor Cooper Nolan and bass Peixin Chen to present Guiseppe Verdi’s epic “Requiem” at 7:30 p.m. on March 29 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. Tickets are $13 for students and $25-75 for general admission. 405 Rose St. LexPhil.org
Footloose, the Musical
BCTC Theatre will present Footloose, the musical with several showings from March 29-31 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on March 29-30 and 2 p.m. on March 31. Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for general admission. 141 E Main St. LexingtonKy.gov/About-Downtown-Arts-Center
Bluegrass Youth Ballet
The Bluegrass Youth Ballet will celebrate its 15-year anniversary with a celebration on March 29 at the Lexington Opera House. The gathering will include a performance of “15 Dances” along with a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and desserts in the Opera House Pub. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com
Monster Jam
Monster Jam trucks will be pushed to their limits in Freestyle, “2-Wheel Skills” and Racing competitions and much more when the touring circuit takes to Rupp Arena on March 30. Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and others will provide jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats that promise to leave fans entertained. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-80. 430 W Vine St. RuppArena.com
Chicago
Chicago, the legendary “rock and roll band with horns,” storms into Richmond to perform at the EKU Center for the Arts on March 31. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $69.50-$124.50. 1 Hall Dr. in Richmond. EKUCenter.com
