‘Hamilton’ tickets going on sale for Louisville shows. Here’s how to get them.

The PNC Broadway national tour of “Hamilton” will be in Louisville in June and tickets will go on sale beginning April 11.

You can order tickets online at kentuckycenter.org beginning 10 a.m. Thursday for shows at The Kentucky Center, 501 West Main Street, in Louisville. The shows will begin June 4 and run nightly through June 23, with two shows on Saturdays and Sundays, all of which are expected to sell out.

“Hamilton: An American Musical,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda about founding father Alexander Hamilton, runs about 3 hours, including an intermission and is recommended for those 10 and up. Based on the Ron Chernow biography, the sung- and rapped-through musical It won 11 Tonys, including Best Musical.

Tickets range from $65.50 each to $175.50, with a select number of $395.50 premium seats available, not including fees. Phone sales will not be available.

There also will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances; details will be announced closer to the engagement.

How to get tickets:

▪ Online will be the fastest way to buy tickets, according to the Kentucky Center. The venue’s web site is the only official site selling tickets; others might have them, but they are resellers and will charge more. And tickets purchased through another site are not guaranteed to be valid.

▪ Set up an account with the Kentucky Center before Thursday, which will speed your purchase.

▪ On Thursday, log on in advance and you will enter a “virtual waiting room” where you will get a randomly assigned place in the queue. When it is your turn, you have 10 minutes to buy tickets once your select them so have your credit card ready. If tickets have sold out or become scarce, you will be notified beforehand.

▪ For this show, you won’t be able to select seats on an interactive map but you can choose seating from areas and prices, which will range up to almost $400 for premium seating.

Tickets for “Hamilton” will range from $65.50 to $175.50, with a select number of $395.50 premium seats available for each show. Joan Marcus

Going to be in Louisvi lle on Thursday?

▪ You can also buy tickets in person at the main box office but the availability will be limited and no camping out is permitted. You can line up at 9 a.m. and patrons will get wristbands to enter.

▪ You can buy up to four tickets each. Single tickets are not on sale at this time. Group ticket sales are not available.

Julia K. Harriman, Sabrina Sloan, Isa Briones and company of the “Hamilton” PNC Broadway national tour. Joan Marcus

What if you don’t get tickets

▪ Don’t give up: The Kentucky Center says that additional seats will be made available for sale closer to the show. But you’ll have to check the center’s web site for availability.

Don’t go to a reseller. “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” said producer Jeffrey Seller in a statement. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Louisville engagement should be made through kentuckycenter.org.”

Austin Scott and Carvens Lissaint of the PNC Broadway “Hamilton” national tour, which will be in Louisville in June. Joan Marcus

What if you do get tickets

▪ Feel free to share your joy online, but make sure you cover up the barcode on your tickets so they can’t be replicated.