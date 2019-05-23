Broadway Live announces season featuring lower ticket prices, earlier shows in Lexington

Sandy the Squirrel and Spongebob Squarepants will come to life on the Lexington Opera House stage as “The Spongebob Musical” bring Bikini Bottom to town.

The new season of the Lexington Opera House Broadway Live and Variety Live will bring a lot of first-time shows to the Bluegrass, including some of the hottest musicals on Broadway.

Now in its 43rd season, the series is one of the longest running in the country and brings Broadway shows to one of the smallest venues.

There are a few changes for the season, said Luanne Franklin, Opera House program director. Evening performances will be earlier — moved up from 8 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “That was something audiences told us they really wanted,” she said.

Prices also are reduced, with season tickets for five shows starting at $200 per person, she said. Last season, ticket packages started at $210. Season tickets are available now from the Lexington Center ticket office at $200 until single ticket sales begin on Sept. 9.

The 2019-20 season

“Beautiful, The Carole King Story” tells the story of the songwriter who became a hugely popular solo act, starring Sarah Bockel as King. "Beautiful, The Carole King Story" tells the story of the songwriter who became a hugely popular solo act, starring Sarah Bockel as King. Joan Marcus

▪ “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical,” Nov. 22-24, 2019. This Tony- and Grammy-winning musical is the story of singer/songwriter Carole King, featuring many of her best loved songs, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and “Beautiful.” It is currently playing to sold-out crowds at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway.

▪ “The Spongebob Musical,” Jan. 17-19, 2020. The 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, this show brings the beloved Nickelodeon series to life, showing that the power of optimism really can save the world, according to the press release.

“Fiddler on the Roof” will bring a new production to the Lexington Opera House. Photo provided

▪ “Fiddler on the Roof,” Feb. 6-9, 2020. This is the only show in the season that’s previously been on the Opera House stage. But this new production is a fresh look at the Broadway musical that features songs including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!).“

In “An American in Paris,” World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan comes to newly liberated Paris and falls in love with Lisa, a young Parisian shop girl, all set to luscious George Gershwin songs. Patty Wolfe

▪ “An American in Paris,” March 27-29, 2020. The stage musical of the Gene Kelly movie took Broadway by storm, winning four Tony Awards. It features exquisite dancing to George Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “’S Wonderful,” “But Not For Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”

“Bandstand” is a relatively unknown musical that is gaining fans fast. It’s the story of six soldiers who return from war to a changed nation in 1945. They form a band. The high-energy musical numbers are by “Hamilton” choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. Michael Pool

▪ “Bandstand,” April 17-19, 2020. A new American musical, this show is set in 1945 and focuses on six returning soldiers who form a band. It’s from three-time Tony winner and “Hamilton” choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.

Previously announced shows

▪ “West Side Story,” July 11-14, 2019. The Lexington Theatre Company’s “West Side Story” will feature Broadway stars including Colton Ryan and local stars-to-be, with a 29-piece orchestra and Jerome Robbins’ original choreography.

▪ “Disney’s Newsies,” Aug. 1-4, 2019. The second Lexington Theatre Company production will star Dan DeLuca, who originated the role of Jack Kelly in the musical’s first national Broadway touring production.

The rest of the Variety Live season

▪ “Concert with the Stars,” early January 2020, one night only. This Lexington Theatre Company production showcases Broadway stars and talented Broadway hopefuls.

“Dinosaur World Live” brings Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus Rex and other dinos to life with amazing puppetry. Robert Day

▪ “Dinosaur World Live,” Jan. 25, 2020 (two shows). This unique show uses amazing puppetry to bring to life the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus. At a special meet-and-greet after the shows, young fans can meet the dinosaurs.

South African singer Belinda Davids will bring her Whitney Houston tribute show to Lexington. Photo provided

▪ “The Greatest Love of All,” Feb. 1, 2020. This Whitney Houston tribute show has been described as mind-blowing. South African singer Belinda Davids performs a two-hour tribute to the iconic vocalist, singing Houston’s greatest hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “I wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I know,” “One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” “Greatest Love of All,” and many more.

Broadway Live and Variety Live 2019-2020 season

What: A series of national touring productions of Broadway shows and other special productions

Where: Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Tickets: Season tickets for five shows on sale now for $200-$380 per person. Single tickets go on sale Sept. 9. Tickets for “West Side Story and “Disney’s Newsies” are on sale now.

Call: 859-233-3535

Online: Lexingtonoperahouse.com