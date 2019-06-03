Lexington native dances his way into ‘Hamilton’ tour coming to Louisville

‘Hamilton’ star Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles with President Obama Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the the Broadway musical "Hamilton," shows off his freestyle rapping skills with cue cards from President Obama at the White House. "You think that's going viral? That's going viral," says Obama. #Bam4Ham Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the the Broadway musical "Hamilton," shows off his freestyle rapping skills with cue cards from President Obama at the White House. "You think that's going viral? That's going viral," says Obama. #Bam4Ham

When “Hamilton” opens in Louisville this week, a Kentuckian will be on the stage where it happens.

Dancer, singer and actor Patrick Garr, a Lexington native, will play Samuel Seabury and Man 2 in the ensemble of the Angelica company of the touring show of the Broadway smash hit.

“Hamilton” will be at the Kentucky Center June 4 through June 23.

“This has been an absolute dream come true,” Garr said. “It’s just one of those things where you never know when it’s going to happen, if it’s going to happen or what show it’s going to happen with.

Limited tickets for “Hamilton” may still be available from The Kentucky Center.org. Joan Marcus

Based now in New York City, Garr got into theater at the age of 5 after he saw an Irish clogging special on television and loved it.

“I would do it around the house and around my mom,” Garr said. “So she put me in a dance combo class which was a ballet, tap and jazz class. Then I just fell in love with dance.”

After that, he auditioned to go to SCAPA and there he majored in contemporary dance.

At the University of Kentucky, he majored in theater with a minor in dance.

“The (theater) department was extremely supportive,” he said. “I was able to really find a program that really suited me and tailored to where I was going which was really awesome.”

After he graduated in December of 2016, Garr packed up his car the day after Christmas and moved to NYC. He landed his first job at Broadway Dance Lab, a company that allows choreographers to work with various dancers.

In Kentucky, he has been a dance instructor at the Woodford Theatre, SCAPA, Dancers’ Studio, Academy for Creative Excellence, Blackbird Dance Theatre and UK. He has also instructed at places such as the Broadway Artists Alliance, Broadway Classroom and Man in Motion! in NYC. He’s previously worked as a private dance instructor, teaching skills such as ballet and jazz.

Before “Hamilton,” Garr appeared in “Mean Girls” which opened on Broadway in April of 2018. In “Mean Girls,” he worked as a vacation swing. A vacation swing is someone who fills in for those who take their week long vacation that they are allotted during their performance time.

Lexington native Patrick Garr previously appeared on Broadway in “Mean Girls.” He will be in the touring production of “Hamilton” in Louisville in June. Photo provided

He has also starred in many regional plays such as “Hello, Dolly!” as Barnaby Tucker at Music Theatre Wichita and in “Mary Poppins” as Neleus, a statue brought to life by Mary Poppins, at the Lexington Theatre Company.

While he was working in “Mean Girls,” he tried out for “Hamilton.”

“It was actually a really quick process,” he said. “This past Christmas, I took a little time off to visit family in Lexington for Christmas. That same week that I was flying out, I had an audition for ‘Hamilton.’ The last week of January, I got a call to come in and do a vocal work session. A week later, I got a call from my manager and agent.”

Garr is happy to be sharing a piece of history with audiences.

“I think the best part is being able to share this incredible story with so many people,” he said. “Because it’s a story that a lot of people don’t talk about when learning about this stuff.”

As for being back in Kentucky, Garr is excited to show his fellow cast members around for the weeks that they will be here. When he auditioned for the tour, he had no idea it would be coming to Kentucky.

“The amazing restaurants, food, Southern cooking, coffee shops, bourbon distilleries and amazing history that Kentucky has is just so awesome,” he said.” It’s cool to be able to share that with people who might not know as much about Kentucky.”

For those younger Kentuckians that are looking to someday be in Garr’s position, he advises they just keep pushing and pursuing their dream.

“It’s been awesome to touch so many people and inspire them.”