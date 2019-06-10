Performances coming to Central Kentucky arts centers: Who’s coming and when

From left, Lyle Lovett will perform at the Norton Center in October, the Blind Boys of Alabama will have a Christmas Show at the Singletary Center in December and Richmond’s EKU Center for the Arts will host “Jersey Boys” in October. Herald-Leader File photos

Kentucky is going to be busy with musical performances starting in September.

Though summer just started, Central Kentucky arts centers are preparing for their upcoming 2019-2020 season. Some shows are offering pre-sale tickets for those who want to get ahead of the game.

Here are the shows to look forward to this theatrical season.

The Singletary Center’s Signature Series

UK’s Singletary Center is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. To celebrate, the center decided to host a signature series that will spotlight groups they brought in from around the country. It ranges from Bluegrass music to symphonies. Tickets can be purchased on at finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/singletary-center-signature-series.

▪ Gil Shaham, violin, with the UK Symphony Orchestra, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Shaham is a solo violinist that performs around the world with various orchestras. He has performed in the Berlin Philharmonic, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco Symphonies, the Israel Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic and Orchestre de Paris.

▪ Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain with Rakesh Chaurasia, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain will be performing at the Singletary Center on Oct. 4. Jim McGuire

The group performs around the world, but don’t specialize in one particular genre. Instead, they use their instruments to showcase a variety of musical performances. With Fleck on the banjo, Hussain on the tabla and Meyer on the bass, the group ranges from classical, to Bluegrass, to world music.





▪ Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Postmodern Jukebox will be performing at the Singetary Center for the Arts on Oct. 19, 2019. Dana Pleasant

This group covers popular music of today by reimagining it into different genres, but also different times. Whether it’s turning a Britney Spears hit into smooth jazz or a Chainsmokers hit into swing, they’re willing to switch it up in a new, interesting way.

▪ Alias Brass Company, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Alias Brass seeks to educate future generations on keeping music alive through versatility. They perform genres from jazz to pop trying to keep different elements of music alive and popular. Their goal is to keep future generations aware of various types of music.

▪ Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.

The Blind Boys of Alabama. Photo provided

Known as “living legends of gospel music,” this group has won five Grammy’s and have also been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. While they give traditional gospel music a twist, they often cover modern artists such as Eric Clapton and Prince.

▪ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band, Jan. 17, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The Beatles truly changed music with their ground-breaking records, but Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band covers the popular band in a new, different way. Instead of acting as a traditional Beatles cover band, the group takes Beatles music and turns it bluegrass or jazz. Inspired by a Paul McCartney performance and a play on the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts album, they seek to keep Beatles music alive while reimagining their popular work.

▪ American Spiritual Ensemble & the Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra perform the music of Duke Ellington, Feb. 15, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The American Spiritual Ensemble seeks to highlight the Black experience with their music and keep audiences aware of Black culture. The Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra performs swing-era music, seeking to capture the energy swing music emanates.

▪ Raul Midón & Lionel Loueke, Feb. 22, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Raul Midón has worked as a solo artist after working as a sideman and session singer for artists like Shakira, Julio Iglesias and Jose Feliciano. His solo signer/songwriter and guitarist career began after he toured with Shakira. Lionel Loueke has released 11 albums along with working on 30 with other artists. He attended notable music academies such as National Institute of Art in Ivory Coast, the American School of Music in Paris, Berklee College of Music.

EKU Center for the Arts

The EKU Center for the Arts has also released a 2019-2020 list of performances. From musicals to cover bands, the Richmond center will feature a variety of shows throughout the season. Tickets can for these shows be found at ekucenter.com/events.

▪ America—50th Anniversary Tour, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.

The rock band, known for top hits such as “Ventura Highway” and “A Horse With No Name,” will be heading to EKU as part of their 50th anniversary show.

▪ A Night With Janis Joplin, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.

This night has been set aside to celebrate the world-renowned singer Janis Joplin and some of her idols.

▪ The Texas Tenors—10th Anniversary Tour, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.

The Texas Tenors first appeared on “America’s Got Talent!” in 2009. Since then, they have toured the world and released 4 studio albums. They’ve performed at over 1,300 concerts world-wide.

▪ ”Jersey Boys”, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.

This Broadway hit musical that showcases the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons highlights hits from the group such as “Sherry” and “Walk Like A Man.”

▪ Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0—Activate Creature Power!, Nov. 21, 6:00 p.m.

This live musical showcases the works of Chris and Martin Kratt and is based on the PBS KIDS series. A family event, this show will be suitable for younger audiences and families.

▪ KANSAS—Point of Know Return Tour, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m.

KANSAS will be touring to perform songs from the Point of Know Return album. Audiences can expect to hear songs from the album but also popular favorites from the group such as “Dust in the Wind” and “Carry On Wayward Son.”

▪ The Blue Man Group, March 24, 25, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

They paint themselves blue, then they perform music. The group has toured all over the world with their musical and yet comedic acts.

Norton Center for the Arts

Individual tickets for the 2019-20 season don’t go on sale until Aug. 19, but you can save up to 25 percent by purchasing a season subscription at nortoncenter.com/subscribe.

▪ A Tribute to The Beatles White Album, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.

This year will marks 50 years since The Beatles released their notorious White Album, one of their most popular works. Artists Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz (the voice of The Monkees), Jason Scheff (former lead singer of Chicago), and Badfinger’s Joey Molland will be paying tribute to the album and the band for this anniversary.

▪ Russian Renaissance, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Russian Renaissance takes traditional Russian instruments and turns them modern. With instruments such as balalaika, domra/domra alto, button accordion, and balalaika contrabasso they range from classical music to jazz.

▪ Lyle Lovett, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Lyle Lovett has released 14 albums during his career as a singer, songwriter. He has won four Grammy’s during his career.

▪ Styx, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.

The jig is up, the news is out ... They’ve finally booked the popular band that made top-charts in the 70s and 80s. Of their popular hits, they are most commonly known for songs such as “Renegade”, “Mr. Roboto” and “Come Sail Away”.

▪ Aquila Theatre in “1984”, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.

The Aquila Theatre, a theatre troop that performs various shows around the country, will be coming to Danville to perform “1984.”

▪ Aquila Theatre in 1984—Student Matinee, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.

▪ Theatre Unspeakable’s Moon Shot—Student Matinee, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.

This performance is a recreation of what the astronauts from NASA dealt with during the Apollo 11 moon landing. They will perform on a 21 square-foot stage to exhibit what it was like on the space ship.

▪ Hawktail, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.

With Brittany Haas on fiddle, Jordan Tice on guitar, Paul Kowert on bass and Dominic Leslie on mandolin the group has formed their own music roots combining bluegrass, Celtic, jazz and classical chamber music.

▪ Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Experience Doo-Wop, Motown, and old time rock n’ roll music as Under the Streetlamp performs a holiday special.

▪ Shakura S’Aida with Special Guest Chuck Campbell, Jan. 17, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

She was born in Brooklyn, raised in Switzerland and is now based in Canada. Her voice is soulful and powerful.

▪ Shanghai Ballet—The Butterfly Lovers, Jan. 26, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Experience Chinese dance with the dance group that was formed in 1979. The group is one of the world’s most known ballet companies.

▪ The Tap Pack, Feb. 5, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The Tap Pack uses tap to perform with songs from popular artists ranging from Frank Sinatra to Beyoncé.

▪ The Chieftains, Feb. 15, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Irish music lovers, this one is for you. The Chieftains have won five Grammy’s and are best known for their ability to twist and modernize Irish music.

▪ ”Finding Neverland”, Feb. 19, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

You can go through Neverland and experience the play based off the popular film “Finding Neverland” live.

▪ Cirque FLIP Fabrique: BLIZZARD—Student Matinee, Feb. 26, 2020, 10 a.m.

This circus group will be taking audiences through the stages of winter in a new, interesting way.

▪ Cirque FLIP Fabrique: BLIZZARD, Feb. 26, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

▪ McGill/McHale Trio, March 3, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The group uses poetry to present classical and jazz sounds.

▪ Che Malambo—Student Matinee, March 10, 2020, 10 a.m.

The performers combine music and dance to present a visual and musical show that showcases the gaucho, an American cowboy tradition.

▪ Che Malambo, March 10, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Kat Edmonson, March 14, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

A singer, songwriter and actress coming to perform her music in Danville.

▪ Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, May 10, 2020, 4 p.m.

The Cincinnati-based symphony has been a musical tradition for almost 125 years.