Here’s your chance to hear former Wildcat Isaac Humphries sing live.

Kentucky sophomore Isaac Humphries scored 12 of his 148 UK career points in the Wildcats’ 75-73 loss to North Carolina in the 2017 NCAA Tournament round of eight in Memphis.

A former University of Kentucky basketball player is coming back to Lexington for something completely different: His music.

Isaac Humphries, who played for the Wildcats from 2015-2017, announced on social media he will perform at Lexington Opera House on June 23. The concert will be a benefit for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass.

HERE IT IS! I’ll be hosting and performing in my very own benefit concert for @RMHCLexington at the Lexington Opera House on June 23 at 6 p.m. #BBN, let’s have some fun and support a great cause.

TICKETS GO ON SALE AT NOON TODAY! LINK IN MY BIO!! AND BELOW pic.twitter.com/fUgwgAZvGN — Isaac Humphries (@IsaacHumphries7) June 7, 2019

“I’m so excited to share this experience with my Kentucky family,” Humphries said in a news release. “While I was a player at UK, Coach (John) Calipari always stressed servant leadership and impacting the lives of others. It’s no secret that I have a love for music and I have spent years developing this very idea. I have always wanted to share this side of myself with this particular community and help this specific organization that I respect so much.”

Tickets for the event are available on Ticketmaster.com, ranging from $35 to $100 VIP experience that includes a meet-and-greet with Humphries after the show. All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass, according to the release. The concert also will feature Take Two from the Tates Creek Choir, according to the release.

Humphries will perform “Songs of My Life,” inspired by Michael Buble, John Legend and Sam Smith, according to the release. He attending a performing arts school in his native Sydney, Australia, before moving to the U.S. to play for Kentucky.

Last month he debuted with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

And last March he sang at the wedding of fellow former Wildcat Derek Willis.