See 1,800 dogs strut their stuff or listen to jazz at Ashland this weekend

Doggone good time at Bluegrass Dog Show More than a 1,000 dogs representing 150 AKC-recognized breeds took part in the annual Bluegrass Classic Dog Shows, which concluded Monday, at the Kentucky Horse Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than a 1,000 dogs representing 150 AKC-recognized breeds took part in the annual Bluegrass Classic Dog Shows, which concluded Monday, at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival

The 41st annual Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival will commence from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at Lykins Park in Winchester. Activities include a 5K Run/Walk honoring David Borden, arts and crafts, a local talent show and a Sunday evening concert from Runaway June, The Wooks and Rifletown. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 1. Admission to the first two days of the festival are free with tickets for the Sunday concert costing $10. 1601 Mt Sterling Road in Winchester. DanielBoonePioneerFestival.com

Salsa in the Sky

Enjoy an evening of Cuban cuisine and salsa music atop The Kentucky Castle during Salsa in the Sky at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30. The night begins with a festive meal that includes pollo criollo, Cuban black beans and rice, Puerto Rican tostones and cinnamon churros before jumping into salsa lessons and dancing on the castle rooftop. Tickets are $25-65. 230 Pisgah Pike in Versailles. TheKentuckyCastle.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Summer Nights in Suburbia will wrap up its 2019 concert season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 with Battersea Station, a Lexington musicians’ tribute to rock ‘n roll icons Pink Floyd. Admission to the show is free with on site concessions from City BBQ, Steel City Pops and West Sixth Brewing coming at an extra cost. 1152 Monarch Street. LexingtonKy.gov/Summer-Nights-Suburbia

Bluegrass Classic Dog Show

More than 1,800 dogs representing 160 AKC-recognized breeds will show their stuff in the ring through Monday at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena. Watch canine athletes show off their water skills in the daily Dock Diving competition. There will also be an all-breed dog show through best in show, coursing ability tests, Pee Wee and Itty Bitty Plush events on Saturday for children and more. Daily admission is $7, parking is $5. Bgclassic.org

Wine and finger foods are popular at the annual Jazz on the Lawn concert at Ashland. This weekend the music by C the Beat under the direction of Lee Carroll. TRICIA SPAULDING LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

Jazz on the Lawn

Jazz music will return to Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when C the Beat – under the direction of Lee Carroll – perform during the annual Jazz on the Lawn. The event is free to attend with parking costing $5. $25 VIP reserved seating is also available upon request. 120 Sycamore Road. HenryClay.org

DV8K

The 2nd Annual DV8K Life Changing Run will take place on Aug. 31 at 8 a.m. at Keeneland. Runners and walkers will be able to tackle three courses – the signature 8K (4.97 miles), a 4K (2.5 miles) run/walk and Kids 1K Dash – covering much of Keeneland’s scenic grounds. The run will raise money to help purchase a delivery van for DV8’s Wholesale Bakery to further the kitchen’s mission of hiring and employing people in early stages of addiction recovery. Tickets are $15-30. 4201 Versailles Road. Keeneland.com/dv8k-life-changing-run

Hot Rod Hullabaloo

Motorheads will unite 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the Hot Rod Hullabaloo at Shelby’s Speed & Kustom. While the car show will feature over 700 vehicles from a bevy eras, the focus will be on pre-1968 models. Accompanying the car show will be live music by Danny Dean and the Homewreckers, Rockabilly DJs, barbecue, souvenirs, vendors, a Miss Hullabaloo Pageant and more. While the event is free to participate in, donations will be accepted on site by Shelby’s Way to raise awareness for suicide prevention. 845 Contract Street. ShelbysSpeedAndKustom.com

Civil War Trains

Step back in time aboard a Civil War train at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum in Versailles. Volunteers draped in Union and Confederate uniforms will re-enact the times with a tent encampment, firing demonstrations and more. The Railroad Museum opens at 1 p.m. prior to the train departing at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-40. 175 Beasley Road. BluegrassRailroad.com/Civil-War-Trains