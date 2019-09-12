The biggest Latino event in the state, ScareFest, Charlie Brown and 5 other weekend musts

Jason meets Freddy and more on the ScareFest Black Carpet Stars such as Kane Hodder of “Friday The 13th” fame walked the black carpet as ScareFest 2018 got underway at Lexington Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stars such as Kane Hodder of “Friday The 13th” fame walked the black carpet as ScareFest 2018 got underway at Lexington Center.

Square Dancing Convention

The Kentucky Federation of Square Dancing is holding their annual convention in Lexington from Sept. 12-14 at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center. The free event, now in its 11th year, begins at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 and will feature dancers and callers from around the state and region. 1950 Newtown Pike. SquareDanceKY.com.

KYukefest

The third annual KYukefest will bring together Grammy-winning artists and local talent to celebrate the ukelele from Sept. 13-15 at ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St. Featuring unique classes, jam opportunities, flash mobs, a ukulele marketplace and regional food alongside two-time Grammy-winning artists Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, among others. Tickets are $15-115. KYUke.com.

Arabian Nights

Join Jasmine and Alladin atop the roof of the Kentucky Castle on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. for Arabian Nights, an evening of ethnic cuisine, theatre and dance. The menu for the night will include baba ganoush, roasted eggplant, fattoush salad and tikka masala chicken. Tickets are $35-65. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. TheKentuckyCastle.com.

A dancer looks on as Pamela Hernandez and Francisco Espinosa of Arte Latino perform the Quinceanera dance at the 2017 Festival Latino de Lexington at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. This years event takes places Sept. 13-15. Matt Goins

Festival Latino de Lexington

Festival Latino de Lexington, the biggest Latino event in the state, returns to downtown Lexington for the 18th year from Sept. 13-15. An eclectic blend of food, music, art and dance will be on display during the event at the the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, which begins at 5 p.m. on Sept. 13, 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 15. The event is free to attend. 120 N. Limestone. facebook.com/festivallatinolexington.

Home and Garden Show

The Mentelle Neighborhood Association will host the Mentelle Home and Garden Show on Sept. 15 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. The tour, which begins at Temple Adath Israel, will stop at seven dwellings in the historic neighborhood ranging from stately homes to bungalows and cozy cottages. Tickets are $10. 124 N. Ashland Ave. Mentelle.org.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

The Studio Players at The Carriage House will present a revised, 50th anniversary production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Sept. 12-15 at the Lexington Community Theatre, 154 W Bell Ct. The refreshing take on the 1967 classic will be shown at the theatre each weekend throughout the rest of the month, concluding on Sept. 29. This weekend shows begin at 8 p.m. on Sept. 12-14 and 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. Tickets are $22 plus a processing fee. StudioPlayers.org.

Henry Pellicer of the Miami Ghost Chronicles and Laffing Devil Productions booth talks about his experience being at The ScareFest Horror Convention in the Lexington Convention Center.

ScareFest

ScareFest will bring horror fandom to town when the Halloween convention takes over the Lexington Center, 430 W. Vine St., from Sept. 13-15. Following a launch party on Sept. 12, ScareFest will kick off with Hero Day on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. with all active and retired military and first responders receiving free admission. The convention floor opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 14-15 with the 15th being Kids Day, where all children 10 and under receive free admission. Tickets are $20-175. TheScareFest.com.

Fayette Fest

The second annual Fayette Fest returns to the Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Rd., on Sept. 15 during the Kentucky Sire Stakes Day Championships from noon to 6 p.m. The event includes live music, local food trucks and restaurants, equine education, a parade of breeds, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture mobile science center, local artists, a Kentucky Proud market, dog contests and more. General admission to the festival is free, however, a $20 VIP experience is also available that includes a commemorative cup designed by local artist Enrique Gonzalez. FayetteFest.com.