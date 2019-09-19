Weekend musts: 4 Central Ky. festival traditions, county star playing a Secret Session

Justin Moore brings Hell on a Highway tour to Rupp Justin Moore brought his headlining tour to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 2, 2017 with Dylan Scott and Ashley McBryde. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Justin Moore brought his headlining tour to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 2, 2017 with Dylan Scott and Ashley McBryde.

Secret Sessions #2

Country music stars Justin Moore and Jon Langston will perform at the Lexington Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 as part of 98.1 The Bull’s Secret Sessions concert series that pairs some of country music’s biggest names with intimate venues to produce one-of-a-kind performances. Joining Moore and Langston for the show will be Campton, Ky., native Tyler Booth. $31-35.50. 401 West Short Street. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Kentucky FreeThought Convention

The Kentucky Freethought Convention, a biennial convention for atheism, freethought, and humanism in Kentucky will commence Sept. 21 at the Lexington Center. The convention will feature both nationally known and local speakers along with panels and workshops. Tickets are $0-50. 430 West Vine Street. KyFreethoughtConvention.org.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Listen Up! Lex

The 2nd annual Listen Up! Lex, an annual festival honoring the voices and experiences of sexual assault survivors, will take place at Phoenix Park, 100 East Main St., in downtown Lexington from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Sept. 21. The free event will include live music, survivor-made goods, resources, speak outs and family-friendly activities. Facebook.com/events/441256200065165/.

New to this years annual Spoonbread Festival will be a decorating contest.





Spoonbread Festival

The Spoonbread Festival, the signature event of the Berea Chamber of Commerce, returns for the 23rd year from Sept. 20-22 at Memorial Park. The free event features a variety of events including a 5K run, vintage tractor and car shows, dog show, parade, hot air balloon rides, live music and even a spoonbread eating contest. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 and noon on Sept. 22. West Jefferson Street, Berea, Ky. 40403. SpoonbreadFestival.com.

Bingo, along with German food offerings and other food vendors, live music including national touring talent, children’s activities, a Celebrity Cake Wheel and Black Jack can be found at Christ the King’s annual Oktoberfest. Rob Bolson 2014 file photo





Oktoberfest

Christ the King’s Oktoberfest returns on Sept. 21-22 with music from Johnny Conqueroo, Rebel Without a Cause and Fleetwood Mac cover band The Binders, among others at Christ the King School. Saturday headliner is Matthew Sweet, a wildly popular indie-style song stylist at the dawn of the 1990s thanks to his breakthrough album “Girlfriend.” The event is free to attend. 299 Colony Boulevard. CTKOktoberfest.com.

This year’s Midway Fall Festival is Sept. 21 and 22. JOseph Rey Au Herald-Leader file photo





Midway Fall Festival

The 45th annual Midway Fall Festival returns to downtown Midway on Sept. 21-22 . The event features live music to go with over 100 food and craft vendors. The event is free to attend in downtown Midway. MidwayFallFestival.com.

Erika Wennerstrom will headline the Southland stage of the Tahlsound Music Festival on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Briana Purser





Tahlsound Music Festival

The third annual Tahlsound Music Festival, which showcases the rich music tradition of Lexington’s Southland Drive corridor, will take place on Sept. 21-22 on the Oleika Temple Great Lawn, 302 Southland Drive. The event features nationally-regarded musical acts such as Erika Wennerstrom (The Heartless Bastards) and Horse Feathers alongside locals in the Restless Leg String Band and Sour Cream Band, among others. Gates for the event open at noon each day. Tickets are $15-20 and kids 12 and under get in free. Tahlsound.com.