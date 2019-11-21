10 weekend musts including a rodeo, a masquerade ball and President Lincoln’s watch

Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo

The Bluegrass Rockin’ Rodeo will once again bring edge-of-your-seat rodeo excitement, local music from Bourbon Branch and Avery Crabtree, kid’s activities and more to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena on Nov. 22-23. Arena doors will open each day at 5:30 p.m. with music following at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo kicking off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-20 with kids five and under getting in for free. 4089 Iron Works Parkway. KYHorsePark.com.

Kansas: Point of Know Return

Legendary rock icons Kansas will return to the EKU Center for the Arts as part of their “Point of Know Return” tour on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. During the show the band will perform it’s 1977 album Point of Know Return in its entirety, which includes hit song “Dust in the Wind.” Tickets are $20-125. 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Ky. 40475. EKUCenter.com.

Lexington Masquerade Ball

The 2nd Annual Lexington Masquerade Ball will take place in The Signature Club of Lansdowne’s Grand Ballroom from 7 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 22. Masks are required but anonymity is not for this prestigious event. Tickets are $30 for singles and $50 for couples. 3256 Lansdowne Drive. Facebook.com/events/657223298016777/.

Holiday Market

The Lexington Art League will present its Holiday Market on Nov. 23 from 12-7 p.m. at the Loudoun House featuring fine art and crafts from over 20 local and regional artists. The market is free to attend, with items from vendors coming at additional varying costs. 209 Castlewood Drive. http://www.LexingtonArtLeague.org.

President Abraham Lincoln’s pocket watch will be on display during Lexington Lincoln Days at the VisitLEX Visitors Center in the renovated courthouse. Phil Maxson LEX History Tours

Lincoln Days

To celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s first visit to Lexington in November of 1847, LEX History Tours and the Lexington History Museum have partnered for Lexington Lincoln Days, which includes a celebration at the VisitLEX Visitors Center in the renovated courthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23. The event includes the display of President Lincoln’s actual pocket watch along with a traveling Lincoln exhibit from the Kentucky Historical Society, a short Lincoln-related walking tour, and Civil War reenactors, kid’s activities from the Explorium of Lexington and more.The event is free to attend. 215 West Main Street. Lexhistorytours.org/lexington-lincoln-day.

“The best thing about Carole King’s music is that it applies to everybody,” said Kennedy Caughell, who plays the songwriter and singer in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” this weekend at the Lexington Opera House. Photo provided





‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

The Broadway Live musical will tell the story of the artists’ rise to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history from Nov. 22-24 at the Lexington Opera House. Showings are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. Tickets are $35-130. 401 West Short Street. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

‘Over the River and Through the Woods’





The Studio Players will present several production of Joe di Pietro’s family comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods” over the next two weekends at the Lexington Community Theatre. The story follows Nick, who’s grandparents scheme to keep him at home when he informs them that he’s been offered a dream job on the other side of the country. Tickets are $11-20. 154 West Bell Court. StudioPlayers.org.

Chris Young is no stranger to Lexington. He headlined opening night of last year’s Red, White and Boom festival. Matthew Berinato

Chris Young concert

Multi-platinum country artist Chris Young will wrap up his “Raised on the Country” world tour to Rupp Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 with the Eli Young Band and Matt Stell. 2019 has been a banner year for Young, with his single “Raised On Country” reaching no. 7 (Billboard/Mediabase) and crossing the two billion streams mark for his music. Tickets are $29.75-$59.75. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com.

LCO Fall Concert

The Lexington Community Orchestra will present its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Mitchell Fine Arts Center on the campus of Transylvania University. The event is free to attend and includes performances of Franz von Suppé’s “Light Cavalry — Overture,” Georg Christoph Wagenseil’s Concerto for Trombone with Nathan Siler, Al Sweet’s “Sweet Trombone Rag” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4.” 300 North Broadway. LexingtonCommunityOrchestra.org.

Mecca Live Studio And Gallery Anniversary

The Mecca Dance Studio will celebrate its 20th year in operation by remounting its 2002 stage production “One Veiling” on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. The performance will feature cast members from the original production along with collaborations with the Blackbird Dance Theatre, Centre College’s Dance Department under the direction of Rebecca Stephenson, local musicians and regional dancers. Tickets are $17-20. 300 East Third Street. .LexingtonLyric.com.