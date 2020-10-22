Trunk or Treat, Halloween parade plus nine other things to do this weekend in Lexington

Studio Players Spooky Soiree





Studio Players will hold their first ever Spooky Soiree virtually on Oct. 23 and 24 from 8-9:30 p.m. The online exclusive event will include a mix of live and recorded readings, performances, and storytelling along with music and a scavenger hunt fit for the Halloween season leading up to the soiree, which will feature a costume contest each night. Tickets are $6-15. EventBrite.com.

Fall Farm Day at the stockyards

Bluegrass Regional Stockyards Marketplace will hold its annual Fall Farm Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. The free, all ages event includes kids games, hayrides, a vendor market, a chicken swap and more. 4561 Iron Works Pike. BGRegionalMarketplace.com.

Stories In The Stone at Waveland

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Learn about 19th century gravestone symbolism during “Stories in the Stone” at the Waveland State Historic Site from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. During the event Bryan Bush, park manager at Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site, will provide insight on customs in Victorian times surrounding burials and cemeteries followed by treats and a tour of the Waveland mansion. Tickets are $15. 225 Waveland Museum Lane. Facebook.com/events/2532399290333840.

Neighborhood shows from Lexington Philharmonic

The Lexington Philharmonic will be hitting the road, literally. They will be bringing their brass quintet to Julius Marks Elementary and the Squire Oak neighborhood for socially distanced shows. Julius Marks Elementary show at 4:30 p.m. Friday; 3277 Pepperhill Rd. Squire Oak neighborhood show at 5:30p.m.; 3408 E Edgebrook Dr. Lexphil.org/events

YMCA Trunk or Treat

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is hosting “Trunk or Treat” from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Whitaker Family YMCA. The free, all ages event includes costume contests, a pumpkin decorating contest, a trunk decoration contest, fellowship and more. Although the event is free to attend, pre-registration is required so that attendees can arrive at staggered times to assist in social distancing. 2681 Old Rosebud Rd. YMCAKY.org/schedules.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Kelsey Waldon and Abby Hamilton concert

Monkeys Eyebrow, Ky. native Kelsey Waldon will return to the Burl for a socially distanced parking lot show starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. The breakout country-soul songster is a recently signed artist to the late John Prine’s Oh Boy Records and a regular performer around Lexington having played at Woodsongs and the inaugural Railbird Festival in 2019 in addition to several previous appearances at the Burl. Support provided by Abby Hamilton. The event is open to all ages, with tickets being sold by the table, which each seat up to six people, for $80. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKY.com.

Virtual Celtic baking classes

The McTeggart Irish Dancers are holding a virtual Celtic baking class from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 where “attendees” will be taught how to make shortbread, Welsh cakes and mince pies. The event is free to attend but pre-registration is required due to limited space. Facebook.com/events/226031255397145.

Brushes At Brewed

Enjoy a night of food, drinks and painting with friends at Brewed from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. All attendees will receive an 11x14 canvas, paint, brushes and an apron, with no more than six people permitted per group. Tickets are $35 or $45, with the more expensive option coming with a bottle of wine and two glasses to pour into. 124 Malabu Dr. Facebook.com/events/2762017370783992.

Booktacular Saturday Night Fever

The Lexington Public Library Foundation is hosting a virtual fundraiser from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 in support of the Lexington Public Library. The event viewing link comes with a dinner from Selma’s, which “attendees” must pick up at the restaurant on the day of the event, along with live music from Ann Frances Backer and Michael Dawahare, cocktail demonstrations by The Burl and a disco dance lesson by Arthur Murray Dance Studio. Tickets are $75 with a suggested $25 viewing donation. GiveButter.com/Booktacular2020.

Family friendly Halloween parade

LexCity Church will hold a drive-thru Halloween parade from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. During the parade attendees will see multiple cars decked out in spooky Halloween attire along with spaced out candy stations to appease your sweet tooth. Pre-registration is recommended for the free event in order to accommodate for social distancing. 410 Sporting Court. LexCity.ChurchCenter.com.

Pumpkin painting event

Paint a picturesque pumpkin portrait at Painting With A Twist’s in-studio event happening from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Tickets are $37 per guest for a 16x20 canvas to paint your creation on. Attendees can also choose to upgrade to a wood shiplap pallet for $39, 16x20 wood plank board for $45 or a framed 16x20 canvas for $47. 2573 Richmond Rd, Suite 320. PaintingWithATwist.com.