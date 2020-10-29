Movies in Red Mile infield, keg obstacle course, haunted hayrides and more weekend events

The infield of the Red Mile racetrack will host a double feature Saturday with “Ghostbusters” and “Friday the 13th.” 2011 Staff file photo

Jeff Allen at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Jeff Allen, who has appeared on Showtime, Comedy Central and VH1 in addition to numerous films, is bringing his “The America I Grew Up In Tour” to Comedy Off Broadway from Oct. 29-31 with it his rapid-fire humor centering on marriage and family. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on both Oct. 30 and 31. Tickets are $25-35. You must be 18 or older to attend. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Halloween Painting (with a twist)

Choose one of four different Halloween templates to bring to life during Painting With A Twist’s in studio event from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30. Tickets are $37-50 and vary depending on which canvas the individual chooses to paint on. The event is open to people ages 6 and up. 2573 Richmond Road, Suite 320. PaintingWithATwist.com.

‘Moonbow’ outdoor movie showing

Rock House Brewing is hosting a viewing of “Moonbow,” a 2019 horror film where four friends take their co-workers on an overnight trip to see a moonbow, a rainbow that can only be seen at night under a full moon at Cumberland Falls, at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. The event is free to attend. 119 Luigart Court. Facebook.com/events/369683617517780.

Bluegrass Nationals auto racing

The Bluegrass Nationals will return to the dirt oval of Richmond Raceway on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. with hot lap qualifying for UMP Modifieds and Super Late Model races to follow after. Pit gates open at 12 p.m. and cost $20-45 to enter while grandstands open at 3 p.m. and cost $30, with kids 12 and under getting into the grandstands for free. The event will also include trick-or-treating and a costume contest for kids presented by the Hustonville Fire Department. 328 Greens Crossing Road, Richmond. Richmond-Raceway.net.

Pivot Brewing anniversary

Pivot Brewing will celebrate it’s four year anniversary on Oct. 31 from 12-4 p.m. Festivities include a dog costume contest at 12:45 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting the Lexington Humane Society followed by a keg obstacle course at 1:45 p.m. and bobbing for treats at 2:45 p.m., with each winner receiving doggy treats, a flight or beer and a Pivot 2020 glass. Bourbon N’ Toulouse will also be in the taproom serving up food specials from 12-8 p.m. The event is $5 to attend. 1400 Delaware Avenue. PivotBrewing.com.

Wook-O-Ween at The Burl

Lexington-born bluegrass group The Wooks will play their first shows in town since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when they revive their Wook-O-Ween annual Halloween show at the Burl not once, but twice, on Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. with support from the Marble Creek Rangers. Tickets remain for the 3 p.m. matinee at $80 for a table seating up to six people but are sold out for the 7 p.m. performance. All ages can attend. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKY.com.

Bed-Ins reenactment

Attend a reenactment of the Bed-Ins that John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged in 1969 as anti-war protests on Oct. 31 from 3 -7 p.m. at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. Chalk marks on the sidewalk will keep masked viewers socially distanced as they view the Bed-In through the glass window and listen to Lennon’s music. Attendees can also pick up curbside Lennon (lemon) bars from Alfalfa restaurant next door. The event — part of the John Lennon Virtual Tribute co-produced by Music for Mission, First Presbyterian Church of Lexington and Purple Carrots Productions — is free to attend. 141 East Main Street. The virtual concert will air 7:30, Nov. 6 at fpclex.org/m4m.

Trick-or-treating, haunted hayrides at Eckert’s Orchard

Eckert’s Orchard will host trick-or-treating and a costume parade from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Tickets are $9 per person two and older. The Orchard is also offering haunted hayrides through the property on Oct. 30 and 31 from sundown to 10 p.m. for $6 per person. 1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles. Eckerts.com.

Watch movies in the Red Mile infield

Red Mile is hosting a drive-in double feature with “Ghostbusters” and “Friday the 13th” at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 from the infield of their historic racetrack. “Ghostbusters” will start at 7 p.m. followed by “Friday the 13th” at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $4 for children and $8 for adults with kids under three getting in free. 1200 Red Mile Road. RedMileKY.com.

Dia de los Muertos celebration

The City of Lexington and Artworks at the Carver School will celebrate Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, at Moondance Amphitheater on Nov. 1 with festive performances, food trucks and a community ofrenda, or decorated altar of remembrance. Festivities include a matinee performance at 2 p.m. followed by another at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required along with a $5 admission at the gate. Children five and under get in free. 1152 Monarch Street. Parks.LexingtonKY.gov.