Central Kentucky weekend: 11 activities including authors, actors, trees and antiques

Kentucky Book Festival

The Kentucky Book Festival has gone virtual from Nov. 9-14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A partnership between the UK Department of History, Joseph-Beth Booksellers and Kentucky Humanities, the week-long event will host everything from discussion panels to poetry readings. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration for specific festival events is required. KYHumanities.org.

A Virtual Salon

ActOut Theatre, Lexington’s only theater company focused on telling LGBTQ+ stories, will present its first “virtual salon,” a fundraiser for Moveable Feast Lexington showcasing scenes and songs from some of America’s best LGTBQ+-themed plays, via online stream between noon on Nov. 12 and midnight on Nov. 15. Tickets are $15. Vimeo.com/OnDemand/ActOutSalon.

James Gregory Comedy Show

Blue-collar comedian James Gregory is coming to Comedy Off Broadway for five shows from Nov. 12-14. Showtimes are on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 13-14 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and only currently only remain for the two shows on Nov. 13. You must be 18 or older to attend. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Dirty Dog Trail 4 Miler

The 6th Annual Dirty Dog Trail 4 Miler is taking place on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park on trails navigating both the park and the East Hickman River. The race will be chip timed with prizes being awarded to the top three men and women overall top three in each of 11 age groups. The event also includes the return of the Top Dogs Team Competition along with a new Virtual option for runners and walkers who can’t make it to the physical gathering. Tickets for the event are currently sold out. 4303 Tates Creek Road. RunSignUp.com.

The Lexington Children’s Theatre shot pre-recorded scenes for their virtual production of ‘A Wrinkle in Time.’ Mark Mahan

Lexington Children’s Theatre ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

The theatre group will present the virtual play by James Sie based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle Nov. 6-29. “A Wrinkle in Time” is an unique quest across the galaxy, proving that love will always conquer all. It will be shown Nov. 6-29. Streaming passes start at $15. lctonstage.org/event/a-wrinkle-in-time

Woodford County Festival Of Trees

The Woodford County Festival of Trees is returning with an extended, socially-distanced format beginning on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. and lasting three weeks featuring 15 fully-decorated Christmas trees scattered throughout the county being raffled off with proceeds benefiting Woodford County’s Shop With a Cop and Young Life programs. WCFestivalOfTrees.org.

Athens Antique Schoolhouse Holiday Show

A holiday themed antique marketplace showcasing a large variety of vintage dishes, flatware, glasses, artwork, furniture and decor is taking place on Nov. 14-15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques. The event is $2 to attend for both days and includes complimentary cider and cookies for attendees. 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. AntiquesKentucky.com.

Virtual Svenska Bullar Baking Class

Join bakers from Til It’s Done for a virtual lesson on Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. where you’ll learn to make Svenska Bullar, a sweet Scandinavian ring bread that is great for the holidays. Ingredients and online access information will come by email after a ticket is purchased. Tickets are $40. Eventbrite.com.

The Drunken Flea and Mojothunder concert

The Drunken Flea, a curated market highlighted by over 30 local and surrounding vintage clothing and antique vendors, is coming to the Burl parking lot on Nov. 14 at noon. Following the market will be a free concert at 7 p.m. from local rockers Mojothunder, known for their high-flying energy and soulful vocals. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKY.com.

Films In The Infield

Red Mile’s “Films In The Infield” drive-in movie series returns for its third installment on Nov. 14 with 2010 hit animated comedy “Despicable Me” at 6 p.m. and “Ford V Ferrari,” the 2019 racing flick starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $4-8 with children under three admitted for free. 1200 Red Mile Road. RedMileKY.com/DriveIn.

Yoga at Pivot Brewing

Pivot Brewing is hosting a donation-based yoga class focusing on the vinyasa style on Nov. 15 at noon. The east side cidery will also have Daughters’ Southern food truck on site throughout the event. 1400 Delaware Avenue. PivotBrewingCompany.com.