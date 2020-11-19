Two holiday markets, virtual bourbon tour, Walker Montgomery show highlight the weekend

Gary Owen comedy show

Cincinnati-born comedian Gary Owen, a former military police officer previously named the “Funniest Serviceman in America,” will perform six shows at Comedy Off Broadway from Nov. 19-22. This weekend’s showtimes are on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 20-21 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and you must be 18 or older to attend. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Christmas tea at Waveland

Munch on red velvet scones and Christmas in a cup tea at the mansion of the Waveland State Historic Site during their Christmas tea sessions running through Dec. 19. This weekend’s gatherings will be held at Nov. 20 at 2p.m. and 6 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required throughout the events, which also includes a program, other holiday foods and a tour of the Waveland Mansion. Tickets are $35 per person with pre-registration required by calling 859-272-3611. 225 Waveland Museum Lane. facebook.com/WavelandSHS/events.

Lexington Mercantile Co. holiday market

The Lexington Mercantile Co. is hosting a holiday market featuring works from local vendors and makers on Nov. 20 from 5-10 p.m. at Manchester Music Hall. A full bar and food truck on site will be available to attendees. Temperature checks are required upon entry along with the use of face masks and social distancing for the free-to-attend market. 899 Manchester Street. facebook.com/events/373896497191914/.

‘Railsplitter’ poetry performance adaptation

Transylvania University Theater, in partnership with esteemed American poet, Guggenheim Fellow, Pulitzer Prize finalist and professor of English Maurice Manning, are presenting a performance adaptation of his latest book of poetry, “Railsplitter,” premiering virtually on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The production is a collection of 31 short interpretations of Manning’s poems told through the imagined voice of Abraham Lincoln ranging from music video styled arrangements to straightforward recitations and more. The video will be free to stream through January 2021 from Transylvania’s YouTube channel. Transy.edu/Railsplitter.

Celebration of the Bluegrass

The three-night virtual entertainment show 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Nov. 18-20 will feature an art sale, silent auction, a curbside meal from a local restaurant and performances by Walker Montgomery, Laura Bell Bundy, 27 South and more. $20-$1,000; one.bidpal.net/celebrationofthebluegrass

Virtual bourbon tour

The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) and Capital Cellars are teaming up to host a virtual bourbon tour and tasting event on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. over Zoom. The event includes stories of select bourbon artifacts from the KHS’s collection as told by Carol Easterly, the museum’s Program Director, and taste profiles of each bourbon being sampled by Rachael Peake, owner of Capital Cellars. Tickets are $5-10 for a “tour-only” option and $45-50 for the full tasting experience that requires “attendees” to pick up their bourbon for the event in advance from Capital Cellars in Frankfort. Pre-registration is required at History.Ky.gov.

Kids’ crafts and cocoa

Create holiday-themed crafted gifts with your kids at Brewed coffee and beer bar on Nov. 21 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Temperature checks are required upon entry along with face mask requirements for anyone over the age of five when they’re not at their table. Tickets are $15 per person, with groups limited to six people and needing to be purchased together, and includes all craft supplies, coasters, gift bags and hot cocoa. 124 Malabu Dr. Eventbrite.com.

Films In The Infield

Red Mile’s “Films In The Infield” drive-in movie series returns for its fourth installment on Nov. 14 with “Frozen” at 6 p.m. and “Goodfellas” at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $4-8 with children under three admitted for free. 1200 Red Mile Road. RedMileKY.com/DriveIn.

Molly Tuttle concert

Guitar virtuoso Molly Tuttle, twice a winner of the International Bluegrass Music Awards’ “Guitar Player of the Year” in 2017 and 2018 along with the Americana Music Honors & Awards’ “Instrumentalist of the Year” in 2018, will perform a socially distanced show from The Burl’s parking lot on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. with support from Rachel Baiman. Tickets for the all ages event are $90 for a table seating up to six people. Masks are required when not at your seat. 375 Thompson Road. theburlky.com.

Bluegrass Creative holiday market

Browse various products from Kentucky artists and makers such as beauty supplies, candles, cookies, wood products, leather, jewelry, home goods and more during an indoor/outdoor holiday market hosted by Bluegrass Creative Markets at Oleika Shriners on Nov. 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks are required for the event, which is free to attend. 326 Southland Drive. facebook.com/events/756059758302964/.

Paint your pet

Paint a work of art featuring your dog, cat or other pet during Painting With A Twist’s “Paint Your Pet” event happening Nov. 22 from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $55-67 per person. 2573 Richmond Road, Suite 320. PaintingWithATwist.com.