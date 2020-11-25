Need help getting in the 2020 holiday spirit? 11 COVID-safe things to do in the Bluegrass

There’s no doubt that this year Christmas will have a decidedly different feel because of the coronavirus pandemic. Family gatherings will have to wait until next year. No need to polish the silverware for that annual neighborhood get together.

And forget the no-holds-barred office party.

Still, there’s no reason you and your family unit can’t celebrate the joy of the season (yes, even this year) in a number of safe, socially distanced ways.

Here’s what’s happening around the Bluegrass. So, mask up and enjoy.

Southern Lights, Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park will have Southern Lights you can drive through but the rest of the event is off this year. Photo provided

This is one event that your family can enjoy from the safety of your own car. Now in its 27th year of what “Southern Living Magazine” calls “one of the best light festivals in the South,” the three-mile display of dazzling lights will feature prancing reindeer, twinkling bells, lacy snowflakes, nutcrackers, Santa Claus and, of course, leaping horses.

Southern Lights runs through Dec. 31, 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $25 per carload (no strolling allowed this year). kyhorsepark.com

Buffalo Trace Holiday Lights

At Buffalo Trace Distillery, you can see Santa and his elves rolling bourbon barrels. David Knapp

Another light display that has become a seasonal must is the one at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort. On Dec. 3 and from Dec. 10-13 (5:30 – 7:30 p.m.) Santa will be the special guest at this free event you can experience from your car.

Children in your party can drop off their letter to Santa in the Distillery’s “Letters to the North Pole” mailbox and receive a pre-packaged treat from one of Santa’s elves. The light display, with 150,000 lights and four new displays around the Visitor’s Center, will run from Dec. 3 to Jan. 1, but alas, except for the aforementioned dates, the light show will be Santa-less. buffalotracedistillery.com

Turn on the Lights at Mustard Hill

Mustard Seed Hill has a light display you can walk through. Sarah Jane Webb

Only 40 minutes from Lexington is the kind of small town just made for those Lifetime TV Christmas movies. Millersburg is going all out with its Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill (formerly the Millersburg Military Institute) celebration. Giant light spectacles include a 30-foot Christmas tree, an illuminated sleigh, an enormous Christmas star and a 22-foot lighted ornament archway. Additionally, there will be several new attractions – the luminaries spread throughout the grounds and a brand-new Nativity Scene. Open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2, the event is free. While there, check out the gingerbread house display, which opens Dec. 4. mustardseedhill.events.

Mustard Seed Hill hosts a gingerbread house competition every year. Photo provided

Lights Under Louisville

If you just can’t get enough lights, pack up the car and head to Louisville for the only underground light show of its kind in the world. The 30-minute, 17-mile drive under the city’s Mega Cavern will take you through a holiday wonderland featuring more than 850 lit characters with three million points of light. Named by USA Today as one of the Top 20 holiday experiences in America. Cost is $29.99 per car. Open nightly through Jan. 3. lightsunderlouisville.com

A Different Kind of Louisville Light Show

If you’re going to be in Louisville, detour to nearby Crestwood for the light show at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. A highlight will be the Fairy Forest Display which will be decked out in holiday lights on a miniature scale (perfect for the kids or really vertically-challenged adults.) You can drop your letter to Santa in the fairy mailbox, while old St. Nick beams and waves from a safe distance. Yuletide at Yew Dell will be held the weekend of Dec. 4-6 with two separate entry times to limit foot traffic (4:30 to 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.) Tickets are available at yewdellgardens.org.

Michler’s Christmas Market

Folks shopped and mingled during a German-style Christmas Market at Kentucky Native Cafe inside Michler’s Greenhouses in 2017. This year’s version will be online. Matt Goins

One of Lexington’s most popular holiday events will take a totally different approach this year to ensure the safety of shoppers. A virtual market will replace the live market, but the offerings will remain as high quality as ever.

Those wishing to make a purchase can go to their website at michlers.com and pre-order from a diversity of offerings including jewelry, ceramics, wreaths, woodwork, soaps and ornaments. On Sunday, Dec. 6 from 12 noon to 4 p.m., you can pick up your order in the parking lot from the artists themselves. To sweeten the deal, boxes of Christmas cookies will be available.

Run, Run Rudolph Virtual 5k Run-Walk

Here’s a run/walk that even the most committed couch potato can get behind. This year’s event, scheduled to begin Dec. 1, is entirely virtual. You can choose your own route – through the arboretum, Gratz Park or once around the living room couch for the underachievers– and feel good about yourself this holiday season.

This is a limited registration event with only 1,500 spots available for the virtual challenge. So, Run, Run like Rudolph to eventbrite.com to get registered.

Visually (and Virtually) Stunning

What is the holiday season without “The Nutcracker?” If you are thinking Clara will have to wait another year to frolic with the sugar plum fairies, think again. You may not be able to go to the Lexington Opera House, but the Opera House is coming to you – for a virtual performance delivered right to your living room.

The Lexington Ballet is taping the Christmas classic for pay per view (check with them at a later date for specifics) and your family can have the best seats in the house. lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Shaker Village’s Illuminated Evenings

At Shaker Village, you might run into Mrs. Claus. There is no dining in at the moment. Photo provided

Shaker Village is magical at any time, but never more so than during the holidays when seasonal music and candlelight illuminate the Village. Speaking of illuminate, on Dec. 19 the Village will showcase twinkling lights and roaring fires, along with an appearance by Mrs. Claus (I mean the woman does have to get out of the house sometime). This is a safe outdoor experience for the entire family.

In the spirit of the season, Shaker Village is waiving the $5 admission fee and asking instead that you bring donations of NEW hats, gloves, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree. shakervillageky.org

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Masks – No Tea and Scones

Christmas Tea at Waveland, which is an event space, will run through December. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. Period costume optional. Photo provided

Everyone loves a good cup of tea and festive holiday sweet treats, and Waveland Historic Site in Lexington is happy to oblige – with certain restrictions. Masks are required for entry (you can remove them for sipping purposes, but must put them back on if you want to take the included mansion tour.) Because the space is an event venue, the teas are allowed to continue, with tables will be appropriately spaced, and the number of teetotalers will be limited.

Cost of the tea is $35 (must be paid in advance with a credit card) and each guest will receive a stocking stuffer upon leaving. Christmas teas will be offered throughout most of December – check the website, parks@ky.gov/lexington for specific dates and times.

Parade in the Time of a Pandemic

Lexington’s tree lighting festival will be by Zoom this year on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. And the Triangle Park skating rink is back, too. Masks are required. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Finally, if you are expecting a traditional Christmas parade you will have to wait for next year. If you don’t mind a non-traditional one, the Downtown Lexington Partnership is happy to oblige. According to Laura Farnsworth of the DLP, this year’s parade on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will be a reverse parade.

Instead of the floats and units passing by you, you will be passing by them. All parade units will be stationary on Midland Avenue and parade-goers can roll by them in their cars. Keep tabs on how parade plans are progressing on their website, downtownlex.com.