Southern Lights and other holiday happenings highlight weekend events in Lexington

Habitat for Humanity Bids 4 Builds online silent auction

Shop for unique gifts and experiences while helping support affordable housing at the 11th Annual Bids 4 Builds, the Lexington Habitat for Humanity’s online auction that began on Nov. 15 and will remain open until Nov. 30 at 10. a.m. Items, which range from gift cards to local restaurants, artwork, instructional courses, skiing experiences and more can be bid on at Bids4Builds.com.

Ethereal Brewing anniversary

Ethereal Brewing is celebrating it’s six year anniversary all day long on both Nov. 27 and 28 with special beer releases and more. The festivities begin on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. with a special bottle release of “Chocolate Peppermint Baba Yaga” drive-thru only (limit two bottles per person) followed by the brewery’s taproom opening at noon, a tapping of “Wild Berry Quad” paired with food from Chef Kyle Klatka at 3 p.m. and $2 off packs of packaged beer sold all day. Doors open at noon again on Nov. 28 with a bottle release of “Wild Berry Quad” and can/draft releases of “Star Factory” Imperial IPA, “Syzygy” Imperial Sour, “Priory of Shadows” Imperial Stout with vanilla bean and a mystery barrel-aged beer tapping at 3 p.m. The taproom will feature patio-only seating each day until 10 p.m. in addition to carry out/curbside ordering. 1224 Manchester Street. facebook.com/events/674346056600767.

Lexington Tree Lighting Ceremony

The annual downtown Lexington Christmas tree will be lit virtually 6 p.m., Nov. 29 on Zoom live from Triangle Park. downtownlex.com

Rumpke Mountain Boys concert

Cincinnati-based bluegrass troupe the Rumpke Mountain Boys will perform two socially distanced parking lot shows at The Burl on Nov. 27 and 28. The shows, the last of the year for the Burl, start at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $60 for a four-person table for $90 for a six-person table at the all ages event. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.

The annual Southern Lights display at the Kentucky Horse Park on Iron Works Pike run through Dec. 31. Marcus Dorsey 2015 Staff file photo

Southern Lights

Southern Lights, named one of Kentucky’s Top 10 Winter/Holiday Festivals and Events by Kentucky Travel and Tourism, will once again turn the Kentucky Horse Park into a cheerful holiday winter wonderland every night through the end of the year beginning on Nov. 28. The three mile trail of enchanting light displays will be viewable from 5:30-10 p.m. for $25 per car. At the end of the trail attendees will be able to explore Animal Land (included in admission) or take a ride on a camel or pony for an additional $6. Food trucks and kettle corn makers will also be on site. 4089 Iron Works Parkway. SouthernLightsKy.com.

Christmas tree pottery class

Bless Your h’Art Pottery Paint Crafts in Georgetown is hosting ceramic Christmas tree painting classes on Nov. 28 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. The shop has small, medium and large trees available to paint ranging from $55-85. Classes will also be held at the same times on Dec. 5 and 12 with tables spaced six feet apart and face masks required at all times. Pre-registration is required by calling (502) 642-5330. 401 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 300, Georgetown. facebook.com/events/3846889325345259.

Christmas laser light show

Christmas Reflections at Queenslake, a drive through laser light show and Christmas lights display, is opening for the holiday season this weekend on Nov. 27, 28 and 29 from 6-10 p.m. The show will operate until the end of the year with shows every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 13 along with every day from Dec. 18 to the end of the year. Tickets are $20 per car at the event, which also includes a Barn Market with hot chocolate and COVID safe photos with Santa for an additional $15. 292 Soards Road, Georgetown. queenslake.com.

Christmas horse and carriage rides at Hamburg

Begin the holiday season with free horse and carriage rides at Hamburg Pavilion every Sunday through Dec. 20 starting Nov. 29 from 1-3:30 p.m. A professional photographer will also be on site capturing family photos in the carriage with Santa Claus and midnight, the magnificent Percheron horse, will be available for free on Hamburg Pavilion’s A Kentucky Christmas Facebook event page. Pick-up and drop-off for the event(s) will be located at Hamburg Pavilion’s Gazebo between Ted’s Montana Grill and Victoria’s Secret. 2304 and 2308 Sir Barton Way. facebook.com/events/804532096772738.