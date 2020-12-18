‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ faux snow at The Summit highlight weekend events

The Lexington Children’s Theatre will stream an adaption of the classic Christmas story, “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Get a behind the scenes look at how “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” may have been written from Dec. 14-28 during a streaming adaption of the classic Christmas story written by Keith Smith and inspired by “The Visit of St Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Streaming passes for the event, which is produced by the Lexington Children’s Theatre in conjunction with the Arkansas Arts Center, are available for $15-75, with the theatre asking that “attendees” consider the number of people in their viewing parties when purchasing passes. Access codes will be sent via email and will be valid over 48 hours of your choice, from 5:00 p.m. on the first day of your selected family pass. LCTOnStage.org.

Toy drive at Mr. Brews Taphouse

All week long from Dec. 14-20 Mr. Brews Taphouse is holding its third annual toy drive benefiting the UK Children’s Hospital. All new toys donated give you one entry to win a New Yukon Insulated Growler and Growler Koozie, with no limit to the number of entries you can earn and no purchase necessary. Throughout the drive’s duration the taphouse will also be offering special beer tappings and other brewery giveaways. 220 Ruccio Way. facebook.com/events/1178756572586053.

John Crist comedy show

Comedian John Crist, known for his viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney” and “Brands that need to be cancelled IMMEDIATELY,” among others, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from Dec. 17-19. Show times are on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18-19 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. You must be 18 or older to enter. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Friday Flurries at The Summit

Enjoy faux snow and live music from DJ Forerunner in front of a picturesque holiday setup as The Summit At Fritz Farm transforms “The Green” into a winter wonderland during “Friday Flurries” on Dec. 18 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free to attend. 120 Summit At Fritz Farm. TheSummitAtFritzFarm.com.

Two Lexington Philharmonic holiday shows

The Lexington Philharmonic is now streaming for free at lexphil.org its Oct. 17 concert at the Louden House. The hour-long concert features ensembles of LexPhil musicians, and was originally presented to a limited in-person audience. On Dec. 20 at 8 p.m., WEKU, 88.9 FM will rebroadcast LexPhil’s 2019 holiday concert, “A Cathedral Christmas.” The show features The Lexington Singers and includes Handel’s Messiah, Bach’s Orchestral Suite 3, Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves, Silent Night, and other holiday favorites.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra virtual concert

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a regular performer at Rupp Arena during the holiday season in pre-COVID times, is livestreaming — for the first time — a performance of their world-renowned album “Christmas Eve And Other Stories” in full on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. The album was the debut effort from the group that has become one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all-time in the U.S. along with being certified three times platinum by the RIAA with over three million copies sold stateside. Tickets to the virtual event are $30. TSOLiveStream.com.

Lexington Farmers Market and photos with santa

The Lexington Farmers Market will get a visit from Santa Claus during a special holiday edition of the market on Dec. 19 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. under the Fifth Third Pavilion in downtown Lexington. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, it’s recommended that you purchase your photo passes in advance. Tickets for photos are $10. 251 West Main Street. facebook.com/events/397255441485643.

Lyric Theatre Kwanzaa program

The Lyric Theatre, in partnership with Black Soil: Our Better Nature, is continuing it’s “FAM: Family. Art. Memories” monthly take-home take home program this month with a celebration of Kwanzaa, which interested parties can pick up at the theatre on Dec. 19 from 1-4 p.m. There are 40 packages available in total on a first come first serve basis for the free program, with pre-registration available. 300 East Third Street. LexingtonLyric.com.

Eric Bolander and Alcatraz Shakedown livestream concert

Central Kentucky musician Eric Bolander will perform a special livestream concert from inside The Burl on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. featuring music from his solo act as well as his rock band Alcatraz Shakedown. The free-to-watch event will stream from Bolander’s Facebook page. facebook.com/events/453951218950756.