A scavenger hunt, art market, last weekend for Southern Lights highlight things to do

LexArts Buy Art Market

LexArts is hosting a virtual and in-person pop-up shop featuring vintage works from Jim Brancaccio, a collection of local artists from the late Neil Sulier’s estate and more at ArtsPlace through early March 2021. Items can be viewed online at theexhibit.io/exhibitions or by appointment on Wednesdays from 1-7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. via info@lexarts.org. 161 North Mill Street. facebook.com/events/248008333332638/.

Red Barn Radio holiday special

Red Barn Radio’s “An Appalachian Winter Solstice” is returning with an hour-long telecast at noon on Christmas Day on WTVQ-36 featuring music from three Eastern Kentucky families led by Jesse Wells, an instructor/archivist at Morehead State University’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, founding member of local bluegrass outfit The Wooks and current touring member of Tyler Childer’s backing band The Food Stamps. The show will also be rebroadcast later in the evening on KET at 10:30 p.m. RedBarnRadio.com.

Scavenger hunt

The Fayette Operating Preschool is hosting a family-friendly scavenger hunt throughout Lexington from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. Teams that complete the hunt will be entered for a chance to win gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. Tickets for the all-ages event are $25 per team. facebook.com/events/382093996197414.

Winter Painting With A Twist

Craft personalized wintry and snowman paintings throughout the weekend during various workshops at Painting With A Twist art studio. Classes are on Dec. 26 from 7-9 p.m. and Dec. 27 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Tickets, which includes all materials, are $37-60. 2573 Richmond Road, Suite 320. PaintingWithATwist.com.

Grateful Sunday Virtual Concert

Cap off your holiday weekend with a celebration of music from The Grateful Dead during a virtual “Grateful Sunday” concert held by local musician Lee Owen, the frontman for Dead cover group Born Cross Eyed, on Dec. 27 from 9 p.m. to midnight and airing live on the Grateful Sunday Facebook page. While the event is free to watch, Owen does accept tips on VenMo and PayPal at @LeeOwen3. facebook.com/GratefulSunday.

The Lexington Children’s Theatre will stream an adaption of the classic Christmas story, “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.” Sally Horowitz

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

It’s the last weekend of streaming of the Lexington Children’s Theatre’s “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.” The streaming adaption of the classic Christmas story written by Keith Smith and inspired by “The Visit of St Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore ends Dec. 28. Streaming passes for the event, which is produced by the Lexington Children’s Theatre in conjunction with the Arkansas Arts Center, are available for $15-75, with the theatre asking that “attendees” consider the number of people in their viewing parties when purchasing passes. Access codes will be sent via email and will be valid over 48 hours of your choice, from 5:00 p.m. on the first day of your selected family pass. LCTOnStage.org.

The annual Southern Lights display at the Kentucky Horse Park on Iron Works Pike run through Dec. 31. Marcus Dorsey 2015 Staff file photo

Southern Lights

It’s the last full weekend for a Central Kentucky holiday tradition: Southern Lights. Named one of Kentucky’s Top 10 Winter/Holiday Festivals and Events by Kentucky Travel and Tourism, Southern Lights turns the Kentucky Horse Park into a cheerful holiday winter wonderland every night through Dec. 31. The three mile trail of enchanting light displays will be viewable from 5:30-10 p.m. for $25 per car. At the end of the trail attendees will be able to explore Animal Land (included in admission) or take a ride on a camel or pony for an additional $6. Food trucks and kettle corn makers will also be on site. 4089 Iron Works Parkway. SouthernLightsKy.com.