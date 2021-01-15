UK women’s gymnastics, first Rupp Arena concert with COVID restrictions highlight events

Murder mystery dinner

The Kentucky Castle is hosting a murder mystery dinner on Jan. 15 from 7-9 p.m. The program, titled “Fashion Runway: Murdering Divas!,” is accompanied by a food menu featuring smoked salmon crostini, tomato bisque soup and mini grilled cheese sandwiches, pork roulade with parsnip and a sweet potato puree, and a Castle chocolate cake. Tickets are $170-510 plus fees. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. thekentuckycastle.com.

Lavell Crawford comedy show

Comedian Lavell Crawford, a regular panelist on E! Entertainment’s “Chelsea Lately,” a regular on “Lopez Tonight” and a recurring character on AMC’s Emmy Award-winning “Breaking Bad,” will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from Jan. 15-17. Showtimes are Jan. 15 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. You must be 18 or older to attend. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Derek Spencer concert

Beattyville born singer-songwriter Derek Spencer will bring his thick and reggedy side-mouthed croon to Abettor Brewing in Winchester on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. The show is free to attend. 301 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester. Facebook.com/events/2784278828505791/.

Acoustic Concert

Rupp Arena will welcome back it’s first concert since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when country music stars Brantley Gilbert, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Dylan Scott, Matt Stell, Runaway June and Niko Moon come to town on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $54.50-215 plus fees. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com.

Pottery Wheel Classes

Bless Your h’Art Pottery Paint Crafts in Georgetown is hosting pottery wheel classes for both kids and adults on Jan. 16. The wheel throwing class for kids ages 10-14 will run from 12-2 p.m. with the adult class following from 4-6 p.m. With only six seats available for each class to allow for social distancing, pre-registration is preferred by calling (502) 642-5330. Tickets are $35 per person for the kids’ session and $40 for adults. 401 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 300, Georgetown. Facebook.com/events/1005695016582263.

As part of a virtual sellout campaign, the UK gymnastics team will sell chances to win a special edition American Girl doll. UK Athletics

University of Kentucky women’s gymnastics home opener

The Cats will take on Auburn 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum for their home opener of 2021. Due to the COVID pandemic, the arena will only be at 15% capacity. UK has launched a virtual sellout campaign ($15-$25) for fans to purchase a virtual seat, exclusive items and a chance to win a special edition America Girl doll. $5; Ticketmaster.com

Sunday Yoga

Sterling Hot Yoga is hosting a virtual and in-studio restorative yoga session on Jan. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. led by Erin Short. Only 15 in-person spots are available for the session, with the first five to register earning a $5 discount on their ticket, which cost $22 otherwise. 185 Pasadena Drive, Suite 140. ShywLexington.com.