Three virtual shows plus a do-it-yourself barrel head painting highlight weekend events

Virtual Equine Symposium & Convention

The United States Pony Club will hold a virtual Equine Symposium & Convention from Jan. 27-30 featuring live and on-demand educational opportunities such as leadership training and equine education from experts around the country. Registration for the event is $95 per person and can be completed at ponyclub.org. Pheedloop.com.

Gary Owen comedy show

Gary Owen, a Cincinnati born comedian and former member of the U.S. Navy serving on the prestigious Presidential Honor Guard, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from Jan. 28-31. Showtimes are on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets only remain for the Jan. 28 and 31 shows and are $35 each. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Virtual Irish festival

McTeggart Irish Dancers, Central Kentucky’s premier certified school of Irish dance, is hosting a virtual Irish festival featuring an English muffins and eggs Benedict baking class, traditional Irish music sessions and an intro to Irish dancing class over Zoom on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is free to attend, although a $10 donation per person participating is encouraged. Facebook.com/events/750676348883742.

Lyric Theatre Take Home Program

The Lyric Theatre is continuing its monthly take home programs in partnership with Black Soil: Our Better Nature, which people can pick up at the building on Jan. 30 from 1-4 p.m. The January program, titled “Snowman Season,” is available on a first-come-first-serve basis with only 40 up for grabs. 300 East Third Street. Register at Facebook.com/events/3702439253159109.

Do-it-yourself barrel head painting

Create your own custom Kentucky barrel head to spice up your home decor during a do-it-yourself workshop at the Kentucky Castle on Jan. 30 from 2-5 p.m. The class, to be held in the Castle’s greenhouse, will include all materials, example barrel heads and experts on-site to consult. Tickets are $85 per person. Pre-registration of custom designs is required no later than five days in advance of the event by emailing barrelsandbluegrass@gmail.com. 230 Pisgah Pike. thekentuckycastle.com.

The Wooks virtual concert

Local bluegrass music group The Wooks, which shaked up it’s band lineup last fall, will perform virtually when they join Colorado based Stillhouse Junkies during the sixth installment of the band’s “Sidecar” online concert series taking place on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. The event will also feature a performance from Nashville instrumentalist Rachel Baiman in addition to the aforementioned Stillhouse Junkies. Tickets are $23 plus fees. SideDoorAccess.com.