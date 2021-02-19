Bull riding tour, theatre and 90’s themed brunches highlight things to do in Lexington

The PBR Lexington Invitational, show here at Rupp Arena last year, returns to Lexington for two nights of bull riding.

Kountry Wayne comedy Show

Comedian Wayne Colley, better known as Kountry Wayne, will perform six shows at Comedy Off Broadway from Feb. 19-21. Showtimes are at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Feb. 19; 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Tickets are $40. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Professional Bull Riders’ Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

Pyro, music and high intensity bull riding will take center stage at Rupp Arena during the Professional Bull Riders’ Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour on Feb. 19 and 20. Action kicks off at 8 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 20. Remaining tickets range from $18-84. 430 West Vine Street. Ticketmaster.com.

Lyric February take home program

The Lyric Theatre’s February take home program produced in partnership with Black Soil: Our Better Nature will focus on Black History Month and include a seasonal art activity, hot cocoa or hot apple cider and other goodies. Only 40 programs, which can be claimed in advance online, will also be available on a first come first served basis at the Theatre on Feb. 20 from 1-4 p.m. 300 East Third Street. facebook.com/events/798034014258394.

Heart Of Kentucky 5K

The inaugural Heart of Kentucky 5K benefiting Glean Kentucky, a nonprofit that gathers and redistributes excess fresh fruits and vegetables to nourish Kentucky’s hungry, will take place on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. at White Hall Park in Richmond. In addition to a 5K the event also includes a Kids Love Kentucky ¼-Mile Dash and virtual running option for those who can’t make the event in person. Tickets are $15-30. 500 White Hall Shrine Road, Richmond. RunSignUp.com.

Sydney Adams in concert

Corbin-based country artist Sydney Adams, a Kentucky-born musician to watch out for in 2021, will perform at Austin City Saloon on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5. 2350 Woodhill Drive. facebook.com/events/165107088715215.

90’s themed brunch

The Tin Roof hosts a themed brunch every Sunday, with the Feb. 21 edition throwing things back to the 1990’s from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with tunes for the time spun by DJ Miracle. The Tin Roof’s brunch menu, including chicken & donuts and bottomless mimosas, will be available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 303 South Limestone. facebook.com/events/1092916857823700.

Brunch theatre

Sedona Taphouse, in partnership with Adventure Theatre, will host “A Very Merry Madrigal, A Dinner Theatre Event” on it’s premises on Feb. 21 from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are only sold by the table for $156.88, which seats up to four people and includes both dinner and the show. 3600 Palomar Centre Drive. AdventureTheatreKy.com.