Comedy from Bob & Tom Show regular highlight 7 things to do in Lexington this weekend

Bob & Tom Show regular guest Greg Hahn will do five shows this weekend at Comedy Off Broadway. Photo provided

Greg Hahn comedy show

Comedian Greg Hahn, Bob & Tom Show regular guest, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from Feb. 25-27. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, and 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Feb. 27. Tickets are $9-18. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Honeywood Black History Month celebration

Honeywood, the largest restaurant from Chef Ouita Michel, is hosting it’s second annual Black History Month celebration on Feb. 26 and 27 from 5:30-10 p.m. For the event Honeywood Executive Chef Lawrence Weeks will welcome guest chefs Ashleigh Shanti from Asheville, N.C., and BJ Dennis from Charleston, S.C. for a collaborative menu celebrating each chef’s culinary journeys. Dinner will be served a la carte with plates ranging from $8 to $20. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by phone. 110 Summit At Fritz Farm, Suite 140. HoneywoodRestaurant.com.

Lance Rogers in concert

Singer-songwriter Lance Rogers will perform at Abettor Brewing Co. in Winchester on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. with Kyle’s Kitchen food truck also on site. The event is free to attend. 301 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester. facebook.com/events/709665273082201.

Virtual Irish Festival

The McTeggart Irish Dancers and Kentucky Irish Music Academy are again holding a Virtual Irish Festival on Feb. 27 from 12:30-3 p.m. featuring traditional Irish music and an intro to Irish dance. The event is free to participate in over Zoom, with a donation of $10 recommended. facebook.com/events/430072368337435.

Bedford Band in concert

Morehead-based rock’n rollers Bedford Band will perform a free show at Proud Mary BBQ on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. Reserve your table by calling (859) 913-5611. 9079 Old Richmond Road. facebook.com/events/173400494350235.

Paint your pet

Paint a portrait of your favorite furry company during Painting With A Twist’s paint your pet event on Feb. 28 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $57-68 per person. 2573 Richmond Road, Suite 120. PaintingWithATwist.com.

Interactive cooking class

Chenault Vineyards in Richmond is holding a cooking and Wine Pairing lead by Chef Andrew Jones on Feb. 28 from 2-4 p.m. Four dishes will be served throughout the event, each paired with one of the vineyard’s own signature wines ranging from sparkling wine to Blanc, Chardonnay and Cab Franc. Tickets are $89.99 per person plus fees. You must be 21 or older to attend. 2284 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond. chenaultvineyards.com.