Comedian from MTV’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’ has Lexington shows, plus other weekend events

Robert C. May Photography Lecture Series: Elinor Carucci

Elinor Carucci, an Israeli-American fine art photographer who focuses her work around moments of human vulnerability, will be the next featured guest of the UK College of Fine Arts’ Robert C. May Photography Lecture Series on March 5 from 4-5:15 p.m. The event is free to attend over Zoom, although pre-registration is required. FineArts.Uky.edu.

‘Gimme Shelter’ art gallery from Arts Connect

Lexington-based non-profit Arts Connect, which seeks to nurture, support and promote artistic ideas, identify funding, initiate programs and form partnerships to connect and build community, is hosting a virtual art gallery with the underlying theme “Gimme Shelter” featuring the work of 18 local artists on March 7 from 4-6 p.m. The event is free to attend. artsconnectlex.org.

Katie Didit in concert

Louisville-based singer-songwriter Katie Didit (and also a member of Mama Said String Band) will perform at The Fish Tank on March 5 at 8 p.m. The show is $5 to attend. 500 Euclid Avenue. facebook.com/events/2771116716487072.

DC Young Fly comedy show

Comedian DC Young Fly, who in 2019 was named one of Variety’s 10 Comics To Watch and is a recurring cast member of the improv comedy show “Wild ‘N Out” on MTV, will perform six shows at Comedy Off Broadway from March 5-7. Showtimes are at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on March 5-6 and 5 and 7:30 p.m. on March 7. Currently tickets for all shows are sold out. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Nicholas Jamerson in concert

Prestonsburg-based singer-songwriter Nicholas Jamerson will perform during The Burl’s new supper concert series on March 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The menu from Kismet for the matinee is chicken katsu with rice and cabbage slaw followed by crispy ribs with miso honey, mustard potato salad and braised greens for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are sold out for the 7 p.m. show but remain for the matinee at $100 for a two-top table and $200 for a four-top. 375 Thompson Road. theburlky.com.

Sipp’n Sunday sparkling wines

Sip on a selection of sparkling wines from France, the United States, Argentina and Italy during a tasting event at the Kentucky Castle on March 7 from 3-4 p.m. Attendees will also learn how the wines pair with cheese and specialty infused chocolates along with receiving education on the history of each country’s winemaking style and samples of cheese and special white and dark chocolate infusions to sample. Tickets were $45 per person but are currently sold out. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. thekentuckycastle.com.