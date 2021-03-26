Eckert’s Orchard egg hunt, Run The Bluegrass and 8 other events for your weekend plans

Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles will have egg hunts this weekend and free pictures with the Easter bunny. Photo provided

Todd McComas comedy show

Comedian Todd McComas, a former Marine and police detective of 21 years in addition to being a supporting cast member of the no. 1 sports podcast The Pat McAfee Show 2.0, will perform a series of stand-up shows at Comedy Off Broadway from March 25-27. Show times are on March 25 at 7 p.m., March 26 at 7 and 9:30 p.m., and March 27 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $9-18. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Sydney Adams in concert

Corbin based country music singer Sydney Adams returns to Abettor Brewing Company in Winchester for a show on March 26 from 8-10 p.m. Kyle’s Kitchen food truck will also be on site from 5-9 p.m. during the free-to-attend event. 301 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester. facebook.com/events/1364711137208096.

Run The Bluegrass

Run The Bluegrass will return on March 27 with a virtual running option to go along with the in-person event taking place at Keeneland. With a limited capacity of 1,500 runners, the in-person run will feature staggered starts between 9 and 10 a.m. Packet pick up for the event will be March 26 from 2-8 p.m. Tickets are $50-90. 4201 Versailles Road. RunTheBluegrass.org.

Eckert’s Orchard egg hunt

Eckert’s Orchard will celebrate Easter with three days of Easter egg hunts on March 27, March 28 and April 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Attendees will also be able to take tractor rides around the property and get free pictures with the Easter bunny during the event. Tickets are $12 per child, with egg hunts split into 20 minute increments to allow for social distancing. 1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles. Eckerts.TicketLeap.com.

Richmond KiteFest

Richmond Parks and Recreation’s second annual KiteFest will take place on March 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lake Reba Park. The free, all-ages event will have a limited number of kite making and decorating kits available, so it’s recommended you bring your own kite to fly and customize. 299 Lake Reba Drive, Richmond. Richmond.ky.us.

Women’s History Month tea party

Enjoy an evening of tea, delicious food and discussion about women’s contributions to American history during a special Women’s History Month tea party at the White Hall State Historic Site on March 27 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. 500 White Hall Shrine Road, Richmond. parks.ky.gov/richmond/parks/historic/white-hall-state-historic-site.

Mount Sterling Woodsongs revival in the street

The Gateway Regional Arts Center in Mount Sterling will kick off it’s Woodsongs Cafe Live season with a free, outdoor concert featuring Aaron Boyd and Collin Vice on March 27 at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs to set up in the street for the picnic-style event. 101 East Main Street, Mount Sterling. GRACKentucky.org.

Lance Rogers in concert

Singer-songwriters Lance Rogers and Luke Trimble will perform from The Stave’s treehouse in Frankfort on March 27 at 7 p.m. The free event has limited seating available, with fire pit reservations (located below the treehouse) available at TheStaveKentucky.com for $15. 5711 McCracken Pike, Frankfort. facebook.com/events/473677970309392.

Behind The Curtain

Enjoy some of the most beloved and show-stopping songs from the past five seasons at the Lexington Theatre Company during Behind The Curtain, a special event being broadcast over Zoom on March 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. Featured performers include Tony Award winners, Broadway veterans and more along with a special recorded performance from Lexington native Laura Bell Bundy. Tickets are $50 per person. Lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

Will Solomon in concert

Singer-songwriter Will Solomon will perform at The Burl on March 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 for a two-top table and $60 for a four-top. 375 Thompson Road. theburlky.com.