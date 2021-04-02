Keeneland Spring Meet, Easter egg hunt and more Central Kentucky weekend options

The 2021 Keeneland Spring Meet will kick off Friday. Post time for the first race is 1:05 p.m. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Keeneland Spring Meet

With the Spring Meet, Keeneland allows typical fans to return to the races for the first time since the fall of 2019, but tickets will be limited. There will be no walk-up sales to comply with COVID safety restrictions. The 2021 Spring Meet runs April 2-23 (no racing on Mondays or Tuesdays or Easter Sunday). The Toyota Blue Grass Stakes highlight opening weekend. Although tickets to attend the opening weekend are sold out, a limited number of general admission and seats in the Keeneland Grandstand remain for $20-$25 for other days of the meet. Kids under 12 get in free. 4201 Versailles Road. Keeneland.com.

Boys’ Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament

The KHSAA’s Boys’ Sweet 16 tournament takes place at Rupp Arena through April 3. Quarterfinal matchups will occur on April 2 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Semifinals will tip the following day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by the state championship game on April 3 at 8 p.m. View the tournament bracket here. Tickets range from $14-20. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com.

Samuel J. Comroe Comedy Show

Comedian Samuel J. Comroe, the fourth-place finisher on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent on NBC, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. April 2 and 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 3. Tickets are $20-25. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Thumper Run Easter Egg Hunt

Wildside Winery is teaming up with the Easter Bunny to hide 1,000 eggs across its Versailles property for a hunt at 1 p.m. on April 3. The free-to-attend event is perfect for all ages as parents can grab a glass of wine to sip on while their kids search for treasure. 5500 Troy Pike, Versailles. Facebook.com/events/995159837557277/.

Richmond Raceway Season Opener

Richmond Raceway will kick off its 2021 racing season on its 0.3-mile clay oval on April 3 at 6 p.m. with super late model, UMP modifieds, pro late models and super stocks events. Pit gates open at 2 p.m. for $15-40. Grandstand admission opens at 4 p.m. for $20 and kids under 12 for free. 328 Greens Crossing Road, Richmond. Richmond-Raceway.net.

Vessel In Concert

Louisville-based band Vessel will be performing downtown at Alfalfa on April 3 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $9.40. 141 East Main Street. Facebook.com/events/245775000485093/.

Easter At Chenault Vineyards

Chenault Vineyards is hosting an Easter feast on April 4 at noon and 2 p.m., complete with honey ham, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mac ’n cheese, green beans, deviled eggs, rolls and banana pudding. Tickets are $26.95 per person. 2284 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond. Eventbrite.com/e/easter-celebration-at-chenault-vineyards-tickets-145524721359.