Home and garden show in the new, bigger convention center highlights weekend events

Girls’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament

The KHSAA’s Girls’ Sweet 16 tournament takes place at Rupp Arena through April 10. Quarterfinal matchups will be April 9 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Semifinals will tip the following day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by the state championship game on April 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $16-17. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com.

Central Kentucky Home And Garden Show

The Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show will return to the Central Bank Center from April 9-11. The event showcasing local vendors and exhibitors offering home services and products ranging from home decor and furniture to home maintenance solutions will include a virtual showroom in addition to being open in-person from 12-8 p.m. on April 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on April 10 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 11. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 per person on site. Those who purchased tickets for the canceled event in 2020 will have their tickets honored at this weekend’s event. It will be the first event in the new 100,000-square-foot exhibit hall at the renovated convention center. 430 West Vine Street. CentralKentuckyHomeShow.com.

Bluegrass Creative Spring Market

Shop for candles, leather, wood, home decor, door hangers, apparel, wall art, pottery, Kentucky-themed trinkets and more during the Bluegrass Creative Spring Market at Oleika Shriners on April 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 326 Southland Drive. facebook.com/events/1150766368772783.

April Macie comedy show

April Macie, a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on April 9 and 10. Show times are at 7 and 9:30 pm. on April 9 and 6:30 and 9 p.m. on April 10. Tickets are $13-15. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Abettor Brewing two year anniversary

Abettor Brewing in Winchester will celebrate its two year anniversary from April 9-11 with music and food trucks on site all three nights to pair with its signature craft beers. Friday will feature band Rifletown (8-10 p.m.) and Kyle Kitchen food truck (5-9 p.m.) while Saturday will have music from Cody Morgan (8-10 p.m.) and food from Mama D’s Eats & Treats (5-9 p.m.) followed by tunes from Jordan Miller (4-6 p.m.) and grub from Hippie Tom’s Concessions (3-8 p.m.) on Sunday. There is no cover charge for the music, although tips for artists are encouraged. 301 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester. facebook.com/events/1341197142925695.

On the Move Art Studio pop-up exhibit

Experience the power of creative arts, positivity and self-discovery with On the Move Art Studio art educators during a pop-up exhibit outside the Loudoun House on April 10 from noon-2 p.m. The free-to-attend event is put on in partnership with UK Arts in Healthcare, CREATE, and the Lexington Art League. 209 Castlewood Drive. facebook.com/events/1167741523646959.

Dark Moon Hollow in concert

Bluegrass and country five-piece Dark Moon Hollow will perform a socially distanced outdoor show at The Burl on April 10 at 8 p.m. with support from Louisville-based band Vessel. Tickets are currently available only by the six-top table at $80 each. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.

Possum Queens in concert

Four piece bluegrass group the Possum Queens will perform a free show from the Elkhorn Tavern on April 11 from 3-5 p.m. 1200 Manchester Street. facebook.com/events/476615410048696.