Reforest the Bluegrass and a spring art festival highlight weekend events

Empty Bowls

Berea College’s Empty Bowls event benefiting the Berea Food Bank will return on April 16 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Berea College Farm Store. In lieu of not gathering in-person, the event will offer pick-up times for those interested to stop by to grab their meals and bowls. Tickets are $10 per handcrafted ceramic bowl (done by a Berea College ceramic student volunteer, local children and local professional potters), which also includes a small cup of vegan soup and slice of bread. 311 North Main Street, Berea. BereaCollegeFarmStore.com.

Otto Helmuth in concert

Local musician Otto Helmuth will perform with his latest project, Otto & The Harvestmen, during a socially distanced parking lot show at The Burl on April 16 at 8 p.m. Support will come from the southern twang stylings of the Kentucky Hoss Cats and melodic folk pop sounds of Cecilia Wright, the latter fresh off the release of her latest album “Another Human” in February. Tickets are available only by purchasing six-top tables at $70 each. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.

Reforest the Bluegrass

The second weekend of Lexington’s annual tree planting event has two ways to participate this year. You can pick up a tree seedling from a seedling location to plant in your own yard (go to lexingtonky.gov/Reforest for more details). Or limited in-person plantings will take place 10 a.m-noon April 17 on Jacquelyn Lane, Clays Mill Road and Deauville Drive. It will be a first-come, first-served basis and groups must sign up for a 30-minute window at a designated location with members of their own household. lexingtonky.gov/Reforest

Lawrenceburg Spring Fling Art Festival

The fifth annual Spring Fling Art Festival will take place in downtown Lawrenceburg at Art Alley & Frame Clinic on April 17 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with works from many of Anderson County’s most talented artists available for sale. Items will range from paintings to stained glass, photography, blown glass, pottery, handcrafted woodwork and more. The free to attend event will also include live music and food on-site from Chuck Diesel BBQ. 100 West Court Street, Lawrenceburg. facebook.com/events/2999669860254658.

April Take Home Lyric Program

The Lyric Theatre, in partnership with Black Soil: Our Better Nature, is celebrating Earth Day and the environment with their “FAM: Family. Art. Memories” April take home program, which will be available to pick up at the Theatre on April 17 from 1-4 p.m. There are only 40 programs available on a first come first served basis, with free sign-ups available. 300 East Third Street. facebook.com/events/285554892943775.

Lauren Mink in concert

Lauren Mink, a season 11 and 12 contestant on American Idol, will perform at Talon Winery with Dale Adams on April 17 from 4-7 p.m. The event is free to attend. 7086 Tates Creek Road. TalonWine.com.

Music Returns to the Green Lantern

Live music will return to northside bar the Green Lantern when singer-songwriter Eric Bolander performs a free outdoor show at the venue on April 17 at 7 p.m. 497 West Third Street. facebook.com/events/275975200810063.

Live music at Proud Mary

Five Below Band will perform a free show along the Kentucky River at Proud Mary BBQ, which last month suffered extensive flood damage following record rain in the area, on April 17 at 7 p.m. 9079 Old Richmond Road. facebook.com/events/335203100947464.

Sangria Sunday

Sip on sangria wine and enjoy live music from Trippin Roots (duo) during Wildside Winery’s “Sangria Sunday” on April 18 from 1-4 p.m. The event is free to attend. 5500 Troy Pike, Versailles. facebook.com/events/750609795859861.