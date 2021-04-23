Lexington weekend events: In-person theatre returns with a trip down the rabbit hole

From left, Annie Harris as Alice, Aslyn Goodwin as the White Rabbit, Luca Quinio as the Mad Hatter and Rachael Kelly as the Queen of Hearts for the Lexington Children’s Theatre production of “Alice In Wonderland.”

Shaun Latham comedy show

Comedian Shaun Latham, known for hosting BarstoolSports.com’s weekly show “20 Dollar Chef,” will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on April 23 and 24. Showtimes are on April 23 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and April 24 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-18. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Ona in concert

West Virginia based rockers Ona will perform at the Burl on April 23 at 8 p.m. with Louisville trio the Boa Boys as support. Tickets are being sold only by the six-top table for $80. 375 Thompson Road. theburlky.com.

Lexington Mercantile Company Spring Market

The Lexington Mercantile Company’s spring market of local vendors, handmade makers and boutiques is taking place at Manchester Music Hall on April 23 and 24. The free-to-attend event will be held both indoors and out on April 23 from 5-9 p.m. and on April 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 899 Manchester Street. facebook.com/events/4229074760454479.

Shop local with the Lexington Legends

Event planning students in UK’s Department of Integrated Strategic Communication are partnering with the Lexington Legends to hold an in-person vendor fair inside Whitaker Bank Ballpark on April 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The free-to-attend event will include vendors such as Bourbon Outfitters, Beck’s Baked Goods, With Love Candle Co., The Futile Bakery, Koop Shop, Meryum Designs, Baubles by Brooke, Meadows Woodshop, Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery, Made Worthy Crafts, Ms. Bee’s Body Butter, Nikki Cummings Jewelry, CBD Time, Buttons Rings and Things, Chevy Chase Hardware, Screamin Mimis, Kona Ice and Bluegrass Kettle Masters, among others. 207 Legends Lane. facebook.com/events/723227735226035.

Aslyn Goodwin as the White Rabbit in the Lexington Children’s Theatre production of “Alice In Wonderland.” Mark Mahan

Lexington Children’s Theatre presents ‘Alice In Wonderland’

Take a trip down the rabbit hole with the Lexington Children’s Theatre as they present their first in-person production since the start of the COVID pandemic. The popular theatre group will present a trio of performances of “Alice In Wonderland” from April 23-25 at Moondance Amphitheater. “It feels amazing to be preparing for an in-person show again,” said Scarlett Kellum, LCT’s Costume Shop Manager and Costume Designer. “I’m super excited to see a live audience reaction this show.” Showtimes are on April 23 at 7 p.m., April 24 at 2 and 7 p.m., and April 25 at 2 p.m. (with a rain make-up time of 7 p.m.). Tickets are $15-100. 1152 Monarch Street.

The Spring Drunken Flea, a vintage clothing market

The Drunken Flea curated vintage clothing market is returning to the Burl on April 24 from noon-8 p.m. The outdoor market will be free-to-attend with the Burl’s arcade, bar and food from Kismet open. 375 Thompson Road. facebook.com/events/434546520960166.

AIDS Walk, Roll And Stroll

AVOL Kentucky and Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance are partnering on the 2021 AIDS Walk Kentucky with walks in both Lexington and Louisville kicking off on April 25 at 2 p.m. Runners encouraged to participate virtually this year by snapping a picture of themselves running and posting it to social media with the hashtags #LexAidsWalk and #AvolForKy. To start a team, donate or find more information visit LexAIDSWalk.com.

Tahlsound Concert Series

Music will return to Souland Drive when Tahlsound’s Southland Drive Concert Series kicks off it’s 2021 season with a socially distanced Latin night of music featuring Renato Benites Quartet and Mariachi Azteca de Kentucky from outside of Critchfield Meats on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available by the parking space, with room for up to eight people, for a pay-what-you-want donation. Pre-registration is required. 398 Southland Drive. https://www.tahlsound.com/.