Guide: Mickey skates into Rupp Arena plus seven other Lexington weekend events

Mickey Mouse and the Disney gang is coming to Rupp Arena this weekend for their show, On Ice’s “Dream Big.”

Make ‘A Pointe’ with Kentucky Ballet Theatre

The Kentucky Ballet Theatre’s “Making A Pointe” virtual spring performance is available to watch online through May 31. The production includes classical, neo-classical and contemporary choreography from international performers such as Francisco Lang (Cuba), Jose Antonio Chavez (Cuba) and Andres Arambula (Mexico). Tickets are $30. KyBallet.com.

James Gregory comedy show

James Gregory will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from April 28-May 1. Remaining show times are on April 30 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. and May 1 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Royal tea party with Miss Kentucky

Miss Kentucky, Alex Francke, will host a royal tea party inside the ballroom of the Kentucky Castle on May 2 at 2 p.m. During the event Francke will share details about her journey in both discussion and song as patrons enjoy tea and a menu of scones, tarts, cream puffs and more. Tickets are $90-270 with proceeds benefiting the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Fund. 230 Pisgah Pike. thekentuckycastle.com.

Sundy Best reunion concert

Renowned Eastern Kentucky musical duo Sundy Best will celebrate its reunion with a three-night run of outdoor, socially distanced shows at Archer Park in Prestonsburg from April 29-May 2. Music begins at 7 p.m. each night, with only tickets remaining for the May 2 show at $30 per carload. 66 Archers Park Road, Prestonsburg. MacArts.com.

The Genie from “Aladdin” will be one of the performers during Disney’s On Ice’s “Dream Big.” Photo provided

Disney On Ice

Disney On Ice’s “Dream Big” is coming to Rupp Arena from April 28-May 2. Remaining show times are on April 30 at 7 p.m., May 1 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and May 2 at noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-65. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com.

Free outdoor chamber music concert

Jonathan Crosmer and other local musicians will present a free outdoor chamber music concert at 3 p.m. May 2 at Saint Raphael the Archangel Episcopal Church, 1891 Parkers Mill Rd. They will present a variety of small ensemble music in different genres, including Mozart’s Divertimento for string trio.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression in concert

Funk and soul groups Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and Driftwood Gypsy will perform an outdoor, socially distanced show from the Burl on May 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $68 for a table for four. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.

Wolfpen Branch in concert

Bluegrass group Wolfpen Branch — previously named Hancock & Shouse and among five Kentucky-bred bands to watch in 2021 — will perform an outdoor, socially distanced show at the Burl on May 2 at 4 p.m. with support from Cole Chaney and the Marble Creek Rangers. Tickets are $68 for a four-top table or $100 for a six-top. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.