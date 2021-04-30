Stage & Dance
Guide: Mickey skates into Rupp Arena plus seven other Lexington weekend events
Make ‘A Pointe’ with Kentucky Ballet Theatre
The Kentucky Ballet Theatre’s “Making A Pointe” virtual spring performance is available to watch online through May 31. The production includes classical, neo-classical and contemporary choreography from international performers such as Francisco Lang (Cuba), Jose Antonio Chavez (Cuba) and Andres Arambula (Mexico). Tickets are $30. KyBallet.com.
James Gregory comedy show
James Gregory will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from April 28-May 1. Remaining show times are on April 30 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. and May 1 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.
Royal tea party with Miss Kentucky
Miss Kentucky, Alex Francke, will host a royal tea party inside the ballroom of the Kentucky Castle on May 2 at 2 p.m. During the event Francke will share details about her journey in both discussion and song as patrons enjoy tea and a menu of scones, tarts, cream puffs and more. Tickets are $90-270 with proceeds benefiting the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Fund. 230 Pisgah Pike. thekentuckycastle.com.
Sundy Best reunion concert
Renowned Eastern Kentucky musical duo Sundy Best will celebrate its reunion with a three-night run of outdoor, socially distanced shows at Archer Park in Prestonsburg from April 29-May 2. Music begins at 7 p.m. each night, with only tickets remaining for the May 2 show at $30 per carload. 66 Archers Park Road, Prestonsburg. MacArts.com.
Disney On Ice
Disney On Ice’s “Dream Big” is coming to Rupp Arena from April 28-May 2. Remaining show times are on April 30 at 7 p.m., May 1 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and May 2 at noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-65. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com.
Free outdoor chamber music concert
Jonathan Crosmer and other local musicians will present a free outdoor chamber music concert at 3 p.m. May 2 at Saint Raphael the Archangel Episcopal Church, 1891 Parkers Mill Rd. They will present a variety of small ensemble music in different genres, including Mozart’s Divertimento for string trio.
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression in concert
Funk and soul groups Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and Driftwood Gypsy will perform an outdoor, socially distanced show from the Burl on May 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $68 for a table for four. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.
Wolfpen Branch in concert
Bluegrass group Wolfpen Branch — previously named Hancock & Shouse and among five Kentucky-bred bands to watch in 2021 — will perform an outdoor, socially distanced show at the Burl on May 2 at 4 p.m. with support from Cole Chaney and the Marble Creek Rangers. Tickets are $68 for a four-top table or $100 for a six-top. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.
