Regal Hamburg theatre reopening, Brendan Schaub comedy show highlight weekend events

Brendan Schaub comedy show

Comedian, podcast host and former professional mixed martial artist Brendan Schaub is performing a series of stand-up shows at Comedy Off Broadway from May 6-8. Remaining show times are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. on May 7 and 8. Tickets are $30-50. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Mother’s Day Painting With A Twist

Treat your mother to a personalized work of art at one of seven craft workshops taking place at Painting With A Twist from May 7-9. Personalized paintings range from pink lilies (May 7 at 7 p.m.) to the Eiffel Tower in spring (May 8 at 7 p.m.), a blossoming tree (May 9 at 3 p.m.) and more. Tickets are $38-60. 2573 Richmond Road, Suite 320. PaintingWithATwist.com.

Pop-up Spring art fair

The Hopewell Creative Arts Guild is organizing a pop-up art fair at Captain Tuttle’s, a park and boat dock along Stoner’s Creek in downtown Paris, on May 8 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. In addition to craft vendors the free-to-attend event will also include live music, food by Kendall’s Up in Smoke BBQ, drinks by Oscar Diggs and coffee from CaffeMarco. 387 Chambers Street, Paris. facebook.com/events/676919116362848.

Painting at Abettor Brewing

Enjoy an evening of drinks and painting on the patio at Abettor Brewing on May 8 at 5 p.m. The session will be led by Pilot View Arts and costs $35 to attend. Libby Rae’s Food Truck will also be on site from 5-9 pm. 301 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester. facebook.com/events/884987275612573.

Laurel Cove Music Festival pre-party

The Burl is hosting two outdoor pre-parties for the upcoming Laurel Cove Music Festival on May 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. Each night will feature music from Cincinnati-based Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, with support from Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow and Dalton Mills on May 8 and Aaron Boyd and Dave Shoemaker on May 9. Tickets are $40-120. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.

Austin City Saloon concert

Austin City Saloon regulars Sydney Adams, Eight Daze Sober, Tyler Halsey and Josh Bogard will team up for a night of country music at Austin City Saloon on May 8 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $11.58. You must be 21 or older to attend. 2350 Woodhill Drive. TicketStripe.com.

Regal Theatre reopens

Regal Hamburg Pavilion is reopening on May 7 with first-run movies “Wrath of Man,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. King Kong” as well as other titles. The theatre has been shut down since Oct. 2020. COVID safety measures including face masks will be required except while eating and drinking. Seating capacity will limited and the reservation system will keep an open seat between groups, according to Regal. 1949 Starshoot Road. REGmovies.com

Free trees

Trees Lexington is giving away free trees on May 8 at 10 am at the Andover Clubhouse, 2450 Todds Road. A variety of species of young trees — oaks, sycamores, bald cypress, and maple — will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Arborists will be there to answer questions about proper planting. Treeslexington.org