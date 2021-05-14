Sheep Dog Trials, Lexington Singers and a strawberry festival highlight weekend events

Here is a Lexington list and guide of weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need to find something to do.

Bluegrass Classic Sheep Dog Trials

The Bluegrass Classic Sheep Dog Trial, the top stock dog event east of the Rocky Mountains and featuring the most entries in the nation, continues at Masterson Station Park through May 16. Trial runs will take place on May 15 from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. followed by Double Lift Finals on May 16 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is free to attend and there will be an announcer to provide commentary. Bring lawn chairs and there will be food on site. 3051 Leestown Road. BluegrassClassicsDT.org.

Eddie Griffin comedy show

Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin is performing at Comedy Off Broadway from May 14-16. Griffin has appeared in over 50 movies including “A Star Is Born” (2018) and “Armageddon” (1998) in addition to having his stand-up specials featured on HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime. Show times are on May 14-15 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and May 16 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. However, tickets currently only remain for the May 16 shows at $40 per person. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

The Ox-Eyed Daisies in concert

Rock and blues quintet the Ox-Eyed Daisies, led by Liz Frazier and Cody Penn, is playing at the Elkhorn Tavern on May 14 at 7 p.m. The show is free to attend. 1200 Manchester Street. facebook.com/events/757628958089720.

Jade Bird in concert

Feisty Briton Jade Bird is performing a special acoustic show outside at the Burl on May 14 at 8 p.m. Opening up the show is Nashville up-and-comer Savannah Conley. Tickets are $120 for a table for six. 375 Thompson Road. theburlky.com.

Eckert’s Orchard Strawberry Festival

Eckert’s Orchard reopens for the season with pick-your-own strawberries at the family farm in Versailles. The reopening is highlighted with a Strawberry Festival May 15 and May 16 and the following weekend that will include live music, a petting zoo, their famous Apple Cider Donuts and food trucks. Reservations for pick-your-own fruit available online for times from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. $3 per person, children under 2 years old are free. eckerts.com/versailles

Spring floral arrangement workshop

Brownings Flower Truck will be on-site at the Summit at Fritz Farm for a spring floral arrangement workshop on May 15 from 2-4 p.m. Participants will receive two hours of instruction, all materials for their floral arrangements (including vases), a small cheese plate and a sip of their choice from Cru Food & Wine Bar (21+). The workshop will take place in the space between World of Beer and E. Leigh’s Boutique. Tickets are $50. 122 Marion Street, Suite 140. browningsflowertruck.com.

Bisque Buddha planter class

Paint your own Bisque Buddha planter at Bless Your h’Art Pottery, Paint & Crafts On May 15 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person with all standard glazes included. You must call (502) 642-5330 to register. 401 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 300, Georgetown. facebook.com/events/171398281567153.

The Lexington Singers return

The Lexington Singers, one of the longest continuously performing independent community choirs in America, will return to the Lexington Opera House on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. for a performance of “A Brand New Day!” Tickets are $25. 401 West Short Street. TicketMaster.com.

Restless Leg String Band in concert

Restless Leg String Band will bring their infectious blend of jamgrass to the Fishtank on May 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5. 500 Euclid Avenue. facebook.com/events/826058108265487.

Sangria Sunday at Wildside Winery

Enjoy music from Trippin Roots, sweet and dry sangrias from the patio of Wildside Winery during “Sangria Sunday” on May 16 from 1-4 p.m. The event is free to attend. 550 Troy Pike, Versailles. facebook.com/events/750609785859862.

Record/Vinyl Fair at Blue Stallion

Hunt for hard-to-find LPs and 45s during a record fair at Blue Stallion Brewing Company on May 16 beginning at 3 p.m. The event will also have DJs on site spinning tunes, pints and food from Blue Stallion’s in-house partner Salt & Vinegar. 610 West Third Street. facebook.com/events/3853889238043069.