Lexington pools open, the return of Summer Nights In Suburbia highlight weekend events

Here is a Lexington list and guide of weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need to find something to do.

Art In The Park in Versailles

Art In the Park is returning to Versailles for its 13th annual gathering at Big Spring Park behind the Woodford Inn on May 28 from 6-9 p.m. and May 29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A bevy of items including wearables, jewelry, pottery, quilts, floral, wood, and more will be available to browse and purchase. 200 Park Street, Versailles. ArtInTheParkVersailles.org.

Swift Silver street party

Southern rock, roots and blues group Swift Silver, led by the husband and wife combo of John Looney and Anna Kline, will celebrate the release of their self-titled album with a street party outside the Gateway Regional Arts Center in Mt. Sterling on May 28 at 7 p.m. Opening the show will be Stanton-based singer-songwriter and Morehead/Jackson based blues outfit Short & Company. Tickets are $15 per person. 101 East Main Street, Mt. Sterling. facebook.com/events/512079843124572.

Summer Nights In Suburbia

The Summer Nights In Suburbia free concert series returns to Moondance Amphitheater with tunes from Brother Smith on May 28 at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required for each of the Summer Nights shows at LexingtonKy.gov. 1152 Monarch Street.

Donnie Baker Comedy Show

Comedian Donnie Baker returns to Comedy Off Broadway from May 28-30. Show times are on May 28 and 29 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. and May 30 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $22-25 per person. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

The Southland, Castlewood, Tates Creek and Woodland pools will open this weekend. Matt Goins 2018 file photo

Lexington city pools open

Four Lexington city pools will reopen May 29 with limited capacity and shortened hours. Castlewood, Tates Creek and Southland will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Woodland will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily. Signs will be placed at pool entrances when capacity has been reached, and the signage will be updated throughout the day, according to the city. People will be let in on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Shilito and Douglass pools will open June 5.

Katie Pruitt and SG Goodman in concert

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt will team up with Murray based songbird SG Goodman for an outdoor show at the Burl on May 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $90 for a six-top table. 375 Thompson Road. theburlky.com.

Big LEX 4 Miler

The 3rd Annual BIG LEX 4 Miler benefiting the Dv8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation will take place at Keeneland on May 29 at 8 a.m. Other participant options include a 1 Mile Fun Walk, Little LEX Kids 1K Run/Walk and Virtual Runner/Walker opportunity. Tickets are $20-35 per runner. 4201 Versailles Road. RunSignUp.com.

SuperHEARo 5K

The fourth annual SuperHEARo 5K benefiting Kentucky Hands & Voices, which supports families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing, will take place at the White Hall State Historic Site in Richmond on May 29 at 8:30 a.m. A virtual run and 1-mile fun run/walk are also options in addition to the 5K. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed superheroes and pets in addition to age-level awards. Tickets are $20-30 per runner. 500 White Hall Shrine Road, Richmond. RunSignUp.com.

Cabaret For Change, Into the Woods

ACTivate will present “Cabaret Of Change” and their production of “Into the Woods, jr.” at Moondance Amphitheater on May 29 at 7 p.m. and May 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-15. 1152 Monarch Street. Activate.Ludus.com.

Salsa In The Vines

The Salsa Center’s Latin dance instructors will be on site at Wildside Winery on May 30 from 1-4 p.m. giving lessons. The free-to-attend event will feature a beginner course at 1:30 p.m. followed by additional dancing until 4 p.m. 5500 Troy Pike, Versailles. facebook.com/events/2958367931042563.