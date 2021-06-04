Your event guide: Here are the best things to do this weekend in Lexington

Singer Jimmie Allen was recently named the he Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and sang “The Star Spangled Banner” before the recent Indy 500. AP

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do.

KevOnStage comedy show

Comedian KevOnStage will bring his stand-up show deeply rooted in faith, family, and over-all relatability to Comedy Off Broadway from June 3-5. Remaining show times are on June 4 and 5 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $35. 161 Lexington Green Cir., Suit C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Mutt Strut

The Lexington Humane Society’s Mutt Strut will return in-person to Keeneland on June 5 from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $20-25 and include both in-person and virtual participant options. 4201 Versailles Rd. LhsMuttStrut.com.

North Lime Donut Dash 3K

North Lime Coffee & Donuts will host its fifth Annual North Lime Donut Dash 3K benefiting Central Kentucky Riding For Hope on National Donut Day, June 5, at 8 a.m. at the Wellington Park. Tickets are $20-25 and include options for in-person and virtual 3K’s along with a kids’ 1K dash. 565 Wellington Way. RunSignUp.com.

US 25 Yard Sale

The 10th annual yard sale will stretch 200 miles from Corbin in southern Kentucky to Richwood in northern Kentucky on US 25. Hundreds of yards sales place this event among the nation’s longest yard sale events. June 4-5. facebook.com/U.S.25YARDSALE

Amsden rummage sale

The Amsden will hold its third annual outdoor rummage sale at its Versailles complex on June 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with a variety of used clothing, accessories, housewares, decor, liquidated store merchandise, children’s, baby items and more for sale. The event is free to attend. 151 S Main St., Versailles. facebook.com/events/209639527367020.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre’s outdoor performance at Moondance Amphitheater will be 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Photo provided

Kentucky Ballet Theatre ‘Tribute’ show

Kentucky Ballet Theatre will perform an outdoor performance, “Tribute,” dedicated to all lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic 7:30 p.m. June 4 and June 5 at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. The show will feature a variety of classical and contemporary dance, along with new choreography. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior/military, and $10 for children (ages 2-15) and can be purchased in advance or at the door. Children under 2 years are free. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and/or blankets. kyballet.com

girlsgirlsgirls Burritos Anniversary

girlsgirlsgirls Burritos will celebrate its five year anniversary all day on June 5. Festivities start with a brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. followed by live music from David “Big Chill” Napier of Driftwood Gypsy at 3 p.m., DJ Mark Murray at 4 p.m. and DJs Corey Fisher and Sweetboy at 9 p.m. The event is free to attend. 395 S. Limestone. facebook.com/events/533410018029048.

Rosé Partay at Greyline Station

The Breeze Wine Bar inside Greyline Station will host its first Rosé Partay, an outdoor rosé wine mini-fest celebrating the start of rosé season, on June 5 from 2-6 p.m. The event will include special drinks along with music from DJ Nerrdboi, artwork/merch by Cosmic Asada, food by Lucky Leopard Pizza and pop-up shops by BABE. Boutique. Tickets are $40 and come with 16 tasting tickets, a commemorative wine glass, a Rosé Partay reusable wine tote and other swag. 101 W Loudon Ave., Suite 164. TheBreezeWineBar.com.

Commonwealth Bash, The Living Arts & Science Center fundraiser

Commonwealth Bash, a fundraiser for The Living Arts & Science Center put on in partnership with the Lexington Bourbon Society, Maker’s Mark and BaseHere will return in the parking lot of Base249 on June 5 at 6:30 p.m. The event includes music from David “Chill” Napier of Driftwood Gypsy, live and silent auctions, food by J. Render’s BBQ, a Maker’s Mark cocktail competition, bourbon sampling, theBourbon Barrel Guitar Company and more. Tickets are $75. 249 E Main St. TicketTailor.com.

Singer Jimmie Allen was recently named the he Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and sang “The Star Spangled Banner” before the recent Indy 500. Mark Humphrey AP

Jimmie Allen in concert

Jimmie Allen, the newly minted 2021 ACM New Male Artist Of The Year, will perform at Manchester Music Hall on June 5 at 7 p.m. with support from Neon Union and Brad Hardin. The Nashville-based country musician just got rave reviews for his soulful, soothing twang rendition of the “The Star Spangled Banner” before the recent Indianapolis 500. General admission tickets are $32. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com.

Lost Dog Street Band in concert

The Muhlenberg County-based Lost Dog Street Band will perform the back-end of a two-night run of shows at the Burl on June 4 at 7 p.m. with support from Matt Heckler. General admission, standing room tickets for the outdoor show are $27 per person. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Sydney Adams in concert

Corbin-based country queen Sydney Adams will perform at Austin City Saloon on June 5 at 10 p.m. You must be 21 or older to enter. 2350 Woodhill Dr. AustinCitySaloon.com.

Bluegrass Creative Market

The summer edition of the Bluegrass Creative Market will return, both indoors and out, to Oleika Shriners next to Southland Farmers Market on June 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be candles, leather, wood, home decor, Kentucky themed, door hangers, apparel, wall art, pottery and more available to browse. The event is free to attend. 326 Southland Dr. facebook.com/events/919497652147034.