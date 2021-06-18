The 10 bests things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Exotic, classic and collectible automobiles will be on display at the Maserati Mingle, as they were at the 2019 show in downtown Lexington. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do.

Lexington Boutique Week

Lexington Boutique Week, now organized by Smiley Pete Publishing, will round out it’s second year of highlighting local businesses on June 19 with everything from clothing to accessories, houseplants, fine jewelry, athletic wear, frames and more available at 24 participating boutiques in town. A virtual “passport” can be found online with a full list of participating businesses and the exclusive deals offered at each. Shoppers who upload passports showing purchases from at least three participating businesses will be entered to win a collection of over a dozen $20 gift certificates to various boutiques. LexingtonBoutiqueWeek.com.

Maserati Mingle

Maserati Mingle, the preview show for the Keeneland Concours d’Elegance, will return on June 18 from 5-9 p.m. at the Summit at Fritz Farm. On display will be exotic, classic and collectible automobiles along with food and drink available for purchase. New models of Maserati’s will also be on display by event sponsor Maserati of Cincinnati. The event is free to attend. 120 Summit At Fritz Farm. KeenelandConcours.com/Events/Maserati-Mingle.

Bill Bellamy at Comedy Off Broadway

Renowned comedian Bill Bellamy will perform a series of stand-up shows at Comedy Off Broadway from June 17-19. Show times are on June 17 at 7:15 p.m. and June 18-19 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $30-40. 161 Lexington Green Cir., Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Midway Juneteenth Festival

The Midway Juneteenth Festival will be held June 19 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., beginning with a parade from the Midway Ballpark to downtown. Commemorating the official end of slavery, the festival will feature food, presentations, music by DJ Green and the Ark Band and opportunities to learn and commemorate Black freedom, heritage, and culture. facebook.com/605243677541356

Juneteenth Hip Hop Brunch

A Juneteenth Hip Hop Brunch will be held as part of Lexington’s inaugural SoulFeast Week on June 19 from 12-4 p.m. at the Origin Hotel. All guests will receive an appetizer and brunch entree crafted by Honeywood Executive Chef, Lawrence Weeks, to go with bottomless mimosas and music from DJ Forerunner. Tickets are $60. 4174 Rowan. SoulFeastWeek.com.

Stockyards Beef BBQ Festival

The Kentucky Stockyards will host its annual Stockyards Beef BBQ Festival on June 19 from 4-8 p.m. with food trucks, a vendor market, a BBQ Competition, free kids games and an appearance from the Budweiser Clydesdale Team. The event is free to attend. 4561 Iron Works Pike. facebook.com/83438472052597.

Justin Wells in concert

Singer-songwriters Justin Wells and Jeff Shepherd will perform outdoors at the Burl on June 19 at 8 p.m. General admission, standing room tickets are $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Minglewood anniversary

Downtown bar Minglewood will celebrate its five year anniversary on June 19 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with music from jazz fusion ensemble Coleslaw, drink and champagne specials, and more. Table reservations begin at 9:30 p.m. and are $15 per person. 159 N Limestone. facebook.com/3036000746631523.

Neo Soul Nights

Neo Soul Nights, an evening of entertainment organized by Kingtucky LLC and 903venues, is coming to the Grand Reserve on June 19 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Activities include open mic poetry, live painting and music from The Rae Camp Band and DJ Forerunner. Tickets are $25-40. You must be 30 or older to attend. 903 Manchester St. EventBrite.com.

Allman Butter Band in concert

Allman Brothers Band cover band the Allman Butter Band will return to the Burl on June 20 at 5 p.m. with Eastern Kentucky-based songwriter Aaron Boyd as support. Tickets are $10. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.