The 12 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Festival Of The Red

Festival of the Red will return to the Natural Bridge Campground in Slade on June 25 and 26 with music from Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays, Laid Back Country Picker, Chelsea Nolan, Sydney Adams, Cole Chaney and more. Tickets are $80. 90; L & E Railroad Pl, Slade. FestivalOfTheRed.com.

Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park

Lexington Park & Rec’s Friday Flicks continues on June 25 with a showing of “The Iron Giant” at dark at Jacobson Park. Pre-movie activities such as a petting zoo and children’s games begin at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. 4001 Athens Boonesboro Rd. facebook.com/events/793448447967884.

Ashland Lawn Party

The 24th annual Ashland Lawn Party will take place June 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Rd. The event and silent auction is held to raise money for the home of Henry Clay, the statesman who represented Kentucky in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. henryclay.org

Lexington Singers concert at the Lyric Theatre

The Lexington Singers will perform their annual Pops concert reprise “A Brand New Day” at the Lyric Theatre on June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. 300 E Third St. lexsing.org.

No Greater Honor 5K

The inaugural No Greater Honor 5K run will take place on June 26 at 8 a.m. at Keeneland. Presented by Honor Flight Kentucky, the event is intended to honor local veterans and raise money for the Winchester-based non-profit, which has a mission of transporting WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. Tickets are $20-30. RunSignUp.com/Race/KY/Lexington/HonorFlightKentuckysHonorRun5K.

Lexington Pride Restaurant Week

Lexington Pride Restaurant Week wraps up on JUne 26 with drink and food specials at participating dining spots all over town. A portion of proceeds from the specials like the Cucumber PomPom drink from Cole’s 735 Main or The Futile Bakery’s Sprinkledoozie Cookie, will go to the Lexington Pride Festival in September. facebook.com/events/235989458005828

SoulFeast Saturday

A part of the inaugural SoulFeast Week, SoulFeast Saturday will take place on June 26 from 1-7 p.m. at The Summit At Fritz Farm and will showcase all of the Black-owned restaurants, chefs, and culinary talent featured earlier in the week like Honeywood, Chef Anetra Polk and Black Soil. The event is free to attend. 120 Summit At Fritz Farm, Suite #155. SoulFeastWeek.com.

Soulful Sunday Gospel Brunch

Enjoy bottomless mimosas and joyous gospel music during the Soulful Sunday Gospel Brunch at Honeywood on June 27 from noon-4 p.m. A part of SoulFeast Week, the brunch features a menu curated by Chef Lawrence Weeks that includes quiche with cheese grits, a crab benedict, cornmeal fried chicken breast with pecan hoe cake, and more. Tickets are $60 plus fees. 110 Summit At Fritz Farm, Suite #140. SoulFeastWeek.com.

SoulFeast Week wraps up with awards

SoulFeast Week will wrap up with the SoulFeast Awards at the Origin Hotel Lexington on June 27 from 6-9 p.m. The formal event will include a presentation of awards such as Best Chef, Best Entree, Best Culinary Vendor and more along with hand-crafted dishes from Chef Angelia Drake of From The Heart Catering. Tickets are $60 plus fees. 4174 Rowan. SoulFeastWeek.com.

Paint The Town downtown painting event

The 10th annual Paint The Town will return to downtown Lexington on June 26 and will be followed by an opening reception at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. The painting extravaganza is open to any artist. Registration is $50 and participants get two blank canvases and two tickets to the opening reception. Tickets for the reception are $30 and include one glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to vote for your favorite artwork in the People’s Choice ballot. 141 E Main St. ArtsConnectLex.org.

Record/Vinyl Fair

Blue Stallion Brewing is hosting another record/vinyl fair on June 26 at 1 p.m. DJ’s will be on site spinning tunes while vendors set up with hard-to-find LPs and 45’s for sale. The event is free to attend. 610 W Third St. facebook.com/events/345371020318253.

Big Atomic in concert

Louisville-based jazzy jam band Big Atomic will perform at the Fishtank on June 26 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. 500 Euclid Ave. facebook.com/events/1107046846373678.